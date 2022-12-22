Read full article on original website
Felony traffic stop on Highway 71 leads to arrests of robbery suspects
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday afternoon, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies received information about a robbery in Cedar Park involving two suspect vehicles heading East towards the Houston area. According to a news release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, authorities believe the suspects had been watching a small business owner before following them. The suspects then allegedly assaulted...
2 construction workers injured after being hit by loose tire on Tomball Tollway, officials say
Two men working on the construction along a busy road are hospitalized after being suddenly hit by a tire that flew off a vehicle Tuesday evening.
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
fox26houston.com
Uber driver recalls scary moment while picking up passenger in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A Houston-area Uber driver describes what he calls a close call while picking up a passenger over the holiday weekend. On December 26 at 3 a.m., Derek Carerra approached the Brazos Town Center parking lot in Rosenberg to pick up a female passenger. His two dash cameras, capture both the pickup, and a car that pulled up behind his vehicle.
kwhi.com
BREAK-INS AT THE YARD, LJ’s BBQ UNDER INVESTIGATION
Brenham police are investigating after two local businesses were broken into in the early morning hours on Friday. Police confirm entry was made into The Yard and LJ’s BBQ in the 1400 block of West Main Street. Surveillance footage shared by The Yard shows what appears to be two...
Click2Houston.com
One person hurt in fiery car accident on Highway 290
One person was hurt in a fiery car accident on Highway 290 in northwest Harris County Sunday afternoon. The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to the scene on the eastbound lanes of 290 near F.M. 1960. The department says two vehicles were involved in the accident and one caught fire. The first responders were able to quickly extinguish the fire.
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
wtaw.com
Fifth Report Of Gunfire In Bryan In Seven Days Results In An Arrest On Multiple Charges
Bryan police responding to their fifth report of gunfire in seven days leads to an arrest of a College Station man on charges of making a terroristic threat, violating a protection order twice in seven months, and possession of methamphetamine. According to the BPD arrest report, a citizen asked a...
KWTX
Broken water pipes reported Monday night on Texas A&M property
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Large water leaks were reported Monday night at different locations on Texas A&M property, likely the result of pipes that burst during the cold snap recently. The first leak was found at The Gardens Apartments located behind Century Square along Hensel Drive. News 3′s Donnie...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED MONDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Monday after a shoplifter was reported at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 2:00, Officer Crystal Buckner was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter at 203 Highway 290 West in reference to a shoplifter. After investigation, Angel Gabriel Santana, 18 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
kwhi.com
TWO WOMEN ARRESTED WITH METHAMPHETAMINES
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said that if you are going to try to discard your narcotics during a pursuit, make sure it all makes it out of the window. Sgt. Ryan Meagher attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Tundra pickup truck this (Wednesday) morning at 12:07am on I-10 West near Mile Marker 670.
kwhi.com
THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED ON DWI CHARGES
Three people were arrested in separate incidents on DWI charges over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday evening at 7:45, Cpl. Jose Perez effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of South Chappell Hill Street at Pecan Street for moving violations. Cpl. Perez made contact with the driver, Gareth Eli Loudin, 40 of Brenham, who had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his vehicle. Loudin failed the Standardized Field Sobriety Test and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated. Cpl. Perez also located a Taurus firearm in the vehicle, which lead to a subsequent charge of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Loudin was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Shiro VFD rescues woman trapped in bedroom as strong winds uproots tree
SHIRO, Texas (KBTX) -Strong winds are suspected of toppling a tree and pinning a woman in her bed Thursday night in Shiro. The Shiro Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the home near Carroll Drive and Ethel Street around 11:30 p.m. where the woman was rescued by firefighters. Officials from...
Silver Alert discontinued for 71-year-old woman with dementia last seen at Metro bus stop, HPD says
Emma Gatson Swayzer, 71, was reported missing Monday night after police say she was last seen in southeast Houston. By Tuesday morning, she had been found.
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This Year
Houston's winter freeze of 2022Photo byTwitter. Last Thursday, Houston experienced freezing temperatures and residents lost power. So it appears the Electric Reliability Council of Texas or ERCOT still has more work.
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
Police find gunshot victim after ShotSpotter alert on Houston's southside, HPD says
Investigators said they found many shell casings at the scene. The man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot graze wound to the head.
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
