Nathaniel Hackett fired by Broncos before disastrous season even ends
The Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver was quite brief. The Broncos fired their first-year head coach on Monday, a day after Denver’s miserable 51-14 Christmas loss to the Rams on Sunday that dropped them to 4-11. Hackett, 43, was hired by the Broncos last January after he was the Packers offensive coordinator for three seasons from 2019-’21. His success with Aaron Rodgers, combined with the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson and subsequent $245 million contract, led to massive expectations in Denver. But Wilson has had a brutal first year with the Broncos, throwing for 12 touchdowns in 13 games.
Colorado football: Deion Sanders turns to social media in attempt to recruit defensive linemen to Buffaloes
The Early Signing Period kicked off on Wednesday as college football programs across the country fill their needs, and new Colorado football coach Deion Sanders made it clear where the Buffaloes need some help. Sanders took to social media Friday in an effort to plug some holes on the defensive line, tweeting that Colorado could use some defensive tackles who are ready to play to the NFL legend's standards in Boulder.
Mike Tomlin Sounds Off After Steelers Week 16 Victory Over Raiders
Listen to Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Following their Win over the Raiders on Saturday, December 24th.
Jeff Lebby talks about offensive recruiting haul
NORMAN, Okla. — A total of 25 players signed in the 2023 class, which is now in the Top 5 of the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings. Sooners head coach Brent Venables announced the rest of the additions Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period, and they include 16 of the four-star variety or higher.
Broncos announce major Nathaniel Hackett decision
The Denver Broncos have seen enough from first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Hackett has been fired in the wake of Denver’s embarrassing Sunday loss. The Broncos announced the news on Monday with a lengthy statement. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett. A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em —... The post Broncos announce major Nathaniel Hackett decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in postseason push
Jerick McKinnon, Andrew Wylie and Justin Watson have been steals for Kansas City at various points this season
Jets’ QB Mike White Cleared, Will Start in Week 17, per Report
The quarterback has missed the past two games with a rib injury.
BH: Peachy keen | Talkin' ball
** Embracing the underdog role … If Ohio State is going to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semfinal game, the Buckeyes would figure to win this game from the neck up. They will need to play a smart and fundamentally sound game. And they’re also going to have to want it maybe a little bit more than the defending national champion Bulldogs.
Everything Josh Heupel said when Vols arrived in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Huskers land transfer commit from three-year O-line starter Ben Scott
The Huskers continue to add some key pieces from the portal. Ben Scott is certainly a big one – 310 pounds to be exact. But it's his resume that is of larger matter than what the scale shows. The offensive lineman who comes by way of Arizona State announced...
NFL Week 16 Results: Sweat's pick-6, Akers' 3-TD performance, Ramsey's pick
A look at NFL Week 16 results for former Seminoles. We will continue to update it as the weekend progresses. There are no former Seminoles on the Jaguars. No former Seminoles were active in Saturday's first game. For the Panthers, defensive end Brian Burns started. He had two tackles, two...
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
Packers, Dolphins Sound Off After Green Bay's 26-20 Win
Hear from Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur, Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa after the Packers 26-20 win over the Dolphins.
WATCH: Heupel addresses media in Miami
The Tennessee football team arrived in South Florida Sunday night to start preparing for the Orange Bowl, and Vols coach Josh Heupel had plenty to say about it. Heupel met with reporters moments after he and the sixth-ranked Vols landed in the Miami area to start preparing for the Capital One Orange Bowl against seventh-ranked Clemson on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins.
Freeze on Auburn's new football coordinators
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze discusses his hire as defensive coordinator, Ron Roberts, and his pick as offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery.
Joe Milton III ready for homecoming, showcase as ‘Tennessee’s starting quarterback’ in Orange Bowl
A premier bowl game in primetime against one of college football’s elite programs is a significant opportunity for Tennessee, and there is plenty at stake for plenty of Vols in the Orange Bowl against Clemson, quarterback Joe Milton III chief among them. This won’t be his first start at Tennessee or first start this season, but the juxtaposition of this game at the end of a breakthrough 10-win season heading into an offseason where he’s presumably the starting quarterback for the Vols gives it plenty of meaning. Add in it’s a homecoming for the Pahokee native and this is a big showcase for Milton, but one he seems to be ready for.
National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed
Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
Vols arrive in Miami as Orange Bowl week is here
Game week for the Orange Bowl is officially here as Tennessee’s football team arrived in Miami on Sunday ahead of Friday night’s showdown with Clemson. The sixth-ranked Vols dispersed after Thursday’s practice for a brief holiday break as players were able to enjoy Christmas with their families, but it’ll be back to business as they seek an 11th win of the 2022 season against the ACC champion Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium (8 p.m., ESPN). Clemson arrived in Miami on Saturday.
College football recruiting: Where the top 30 recruits in California have signed
The Early Signing Period is officially in the rearview and many of the top prospects in the country have already put pen to paper. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of California are heading for college. California...
Andrew's Week 16 Picks
Week 15 Recap: 6-8-1 ATS (102-95-6 Overall, 51.7%) My Twitter record stands at 30-22-2 (57.6%) after going 3-1 last week. Back on the winning track, at least with my Twitter picks, and close to 500 with all the picks overall. Let's finish strong over the next three weeks. This week...
