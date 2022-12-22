Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Ari Fuld on the Real Miracle of Chanukah
This transcript/article about Chanukah has been adapted from the video of Ari Fuld’s Grill and Torah D’var Torah that Ari gave on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. https://arifuld.org/2019/12/19/the-real-miracle-of-chanukah-5777/. I want to talk to you a little bit about the spiritual meaning of Chanukah. Many people have gotten mixed up...
The Jewish Press
Life Chronicles
“Seeking a cure” (Chronicles, December 2) sounds familiar to what I went through with my husband. He did not have the same diagnosis, but he had lots of nerve pain after the doctors said he was fine. I am a pharmacist’s daughter. My late dad used to own three pharmacies but still had time to speak at Ohio State University. He spoke to the medical school students about the importance of vitamins. Sadly, doctors don’t believe in vitamins, but they are an essential part of healing. That is why I researched why my husband was still in pain and found that there is an amazing product on the market that heals nerve pain. All natural, it is called Nerve Renew and Nerve Repair Optimizer, support@nerverenew.com.
My in-laws feel we are too rich to need presents. I don’t know how to handle Christmas
My little family of three is not rich, but we are richer than my in-laws. As my husband and I have grown our careers, his parents and sister have let their resentment quite openly grow with them. Their perception doesn’t quite meet reality: we live in an expensive area and while we don’t make a big deal out of our jobs and the training we undertook to get them, we have sacrificed a lot and work long hours while they have made conscious choices to work fewer hours, share childcare, live rurally and prioritise differently.
An 85-year-old 'SuperAger' with the memory of someone decades younger shares what keeps her mind sharp
"Changing things up and having some variation helps to keep us on our toes," neuroscientist and SuperAgers researcher Emily Rogalski told Insider.
BBC
Premature identical triplets preparing for Christmas
Rare identical triplets are preparing to celebrate Christmas at home after being born premature. River, Beau and Leo were born at 29 weeks at Worcestershire Royal Hospital in January 2021. The premature triplets spent three months in hospital, with River staying a month longer, after suffering from a chronic lung...
The truth behind 'gift guilt' and what to do about it
"Gift guilt" is a real phenomenon. There's plenty of anxiety leading up to the holidays, but receiving gifts can be just as stressful -- if not more so -- than giving them. Here are some tips to turn your guilt into gratitude.
Age-old advice for living a fuller life at 95
At 95, I live on my own without any organised caring for support, and I disagree somewhat with your article (‘I don’t fall, I slide’: older people rebel to keep sense of control, research finds, 21 December). I wear a call button, but this prevents me being anxious when I am in the garden. I love my garden and work out there, but my call button is to my family to let them know I need help.
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Part III: Jordan River
It happened after the death of Moses…that G-d said to Joshua… “Moses, My servant has died. Now, arise, cross this Jordan (River), you and this entire people, to the land that I give to them, to the Children of Israel (Joshua 1: 1-2) Recap: Last week, we...
English bishop pushes back at rewritten ‘woke’ Christmas carol sung at ‘inclusive’ church
An English bishop is pushing back after a church choir sang a “woke” version of a popular Christmas carol injecting LGBT and “inclusive” language into the song. “God rest you queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still,” a line of the amended U.S. version of “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen” sung by the All Saints with Holy Trinity choir in Loughborough, England, said, according to The Express, with another saying, “God rest you also, women, who by men have been erased. Through history ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced.” Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, took issue with the amended version of the...
The Jewish Press
Dementia Diary – Chapter 14
It is not politically correct to blame the Chinese for anything these days. For some inexplicable reason (the fashionable term is “woke”), the Covid-19 Virus which came from Wuhan, China can no-longer be called the “Chinese Virus.” Hence, I am not sure I would be socially acceptable if I were to title this chapter- “My Chinese Torture Test”. Instead, I will call it “My Own Guantanamo Bay.” That sounds so much nicer, especially for the reader who has no clue what I am alluding to.
Elle
The Power Of Rest
Sometimes an idea burrows its way into the culture and takes up home there, building a little nest in our consciousness with continued repetition. One such concept was the pursuit of ‘happiness’. Later, there was ‘kindness’, and today ‘tenderness’. I tend to come to these things brittle with cynicism. I’ve argued in the past, for example, against the ‘happiness industry’, which through expensive interventions, like courses and coaches, sold the idea that you constantly needed to consume its products in order to achieve joy, thereby displacing your attention from the root of your unhappiness. But recently life events – I talk about family shock and tragedy in as neutral and passive a voice as possible, so as not to give it the drama it yearns for – have cracked something open in me.
Origin Of “O Holy Night” Poem
The origins of "O Holy Night" can be traced to a request made by a 19th-century French priest. In the fall of 1847, that priest asked a French merchant named Placide Cappeau to write a Christmas poem. Cappeau's poem was eventually shared with French composer Adolphe Adam, who quickly set the poem to music. The song made its debut on Christmas Eve 1847 and has been a beloved holiday song ever since. "O Holy Night" O holy night! The stars are brightly shining, It is the night of our dear Saviour's birth. Long lay the world in sin and error...
