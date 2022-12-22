ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 29

Cheryl N Eulie Dugger
3d ago

This is pure bull crap, I watched it live, he was given ample opportunity to abide by the law but just like the typical trouble maker he kept on disrupting the meeting…you can’t erase history and most people don’t even know the true facts about the civil war!

Reply(1)
17
Blackballed
3d ago

Anyone that gets triggered by a statue that has been there for decades needs to get their prioities straight. May want to start with the crime within their community?

Reply(2)
18
Paula Paugh
3d ago

Those statues are history they should of never been removed. They should stay right where they are! If you ask me this is all bull - - - t…. History is History!!

Reply(4)
15
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
First Coast News

Jacksonville police find gunshot victim in car on the Westside on Christmas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Normandy Boulevard and Chaffee Road South on Christmas. According to police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. and found a man inside of a car with a gunshot wound. The Jacksonville Fire & Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Cocaine operation busted; 50 kilograms sold throughout Jacksonville, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Four individuals have been sentenced to federal prison time for their roles in a conspiracy to sell cocaine in the Jacksonville area. Edgar Ortiz Lopez, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to five years and 10 months; Jeffrey Rivera Gomez, 39, of Puerto Rico, was sentenced to four years and eight months; Yaddiel Ortiz Lopez, 26, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and nine months and Cassidy E. Martinez Iglesias, 30, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to two years and six months. Each individual had pleaded guilty.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
159K+
Followers
17K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy