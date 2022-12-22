Read full article on original website
I quit my 9-5 warehouse job as my side hustle makes over $14,000 a month in profit – I just sell one product
ERIK Soto Ayla was able to quit his 9-5 warehouse job after his small side hustle turned into a lucrative full-time business. The 23-year-old left his job as a forklift operator and floor product staffer in October and commit full-time to his side hustle - selling engraved wallets on Etsy.
Kepner-Tregoe Announces New Digital Transformation Practice
PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 26, 2022-- Kepner-Tregoe (KT), the global leader in critical thinking skill development and process improvement, proudly announces the creation of a new business unit focused specifically on providing consulting services, analytics, and capability development supporting the digital transformation of clients around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221226005053/en/ Christoph Goldenstern, VP and Lead for KT’s new Digital Transformation Practice. (Photo: Business Wire)
FTX US's auditor stands by its accounting work for the collapsed crypto exchange, report says
Armanino, the auditor for FTX's US branch, defended its accounting work for the exchange. "We were never engaged to audit internal controls," the company's chief operating officer told the FT. Armanino has stopped its auditing and proof of reserve work. It is facing a lawsuit from FTX customers. FTX's US...
TechCrunch
Headcount growth is slowing as startups prepare for worst-case scenarios
This isn’t surprising, as VCs started pushing for more focus on capital efficiency and the “Rule of 40” earlier this summer as it became clear that the “growth at all costs” mentality was going out of favor and the goal was to extend runway to weather the storm.
Airfare in early 2023 averaging higher than prior-year levels, expert says
Airfare prices are already higher in January 2023 compared with a year ago, new data shows. As spring nears, prices will be up even more compared with the prior year.
Elon Musk confronted by Tesla investor over pronoun comments
Elon Musk was confronted by a Tesla investor with a trans child over the mogul’s comments on preferred pronouns — accusing the billionaire of “punching down” on a vulnerable group. Earl Banning, who runs the Tesla enthusiast company FrunkPuppy, told Musk during a Twitter Space for Tesla investors on Thursday that he was disappointed by the mogul “crapping on pronouns.” “It’s not always directly related to what you say, but kind of some of the opinions or attention you draw to things like pronouns or something like that. And it’s just, it’s sad for me to watch that happen,” Banning said. Banning noted that...
The Verge
A love letter for the original Steam Link: I regret taking you for granted
Back in 2018 I managed to nab a physical Steam Link when Valve was flogging them for £2.50 here in the UK ($2.50 in USD). I was actually buying a Steam Controller for my then-partner and spotted the bargain while browsing through the Steam website, so I purchased the gadget on a whim. That little black puck has since left such a good impression on me that every alternative service has paled in comparison.
CoinDesk
Crypto Adds Unsavory Footnote to Dreadful 2022: Year of the Rug Pull
The year 2022 is likely to go down as one of the worst ever in the blockchain industry’s volatile history. But for scammers trolling digital-asset markets for suckers or even easy pickings from savvy crypto traders, it’s been a banner year. A new report from blockchain risk monitoring...
Number of stay-at-home dads in UK up by a third since before pandemic
The number of stay-at-home dads in the UK has leapt by a third since before the pandemic, with experts hailing a “monumental” cultural shift that has enabled a surge in quality time spent by fathers with their children. One in nine stay-at-home parents are fathers, up from one...
Title inflation is hurting employee career growth and company morale
The talent war caused many firms to attract workers with hefty but meaningless titles. The effects could be detrimental to employees and companies.
The Next Web
UK named Europe’s top tech sector with $1 trillion valuation
New research values the UK tech industry at a whopping $1 trillion (€942 billion) — making it comfortably the leading ecosystem in Europe. This sector is now worth more than double Germany’s ($467.2 billion) and three times more than France’s ($307.5 billion), according to a report by data provider Dealroom. The UK also leads the continent in overall funding, unicorns, and startup numbers.
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
US Fed's preferred inflation gauge eases while spending stalls
A key indicator of US inflation edged down in November, according to government data released Friday, in welcome news to households grappling with soaring costs while spending slowed. Household spending, which has proven resilient in the face of decades-high inflation, jumped 0.1 percent from October to November, the Commerce Department data showed.
FTX, Luna, Celsius, Voyager: The Year of Crypto Bankruptcies
When the subject is cryptocurrencies, bitcoin usually dominates. The most popular of the digital currencies has often been confused by the general public as the one representing the entire cryptocurrency industry. Since its creation by one or more anonymous people in 2009, bitcoin has always been assigned the leading role....
Truth About Cars
Senate Asks Automakers About Forced Labor in China
The Senate Finance Committee has formally requested that eight major automakers provide detailed information about their supply chains in order to determine whether or not they benefit from slave labor. In a letter sent Thursday, the group referenced a report from Sheffield Hallam University claiming that the auto industry is “unwittingly” utilizing metals, batteries, wiring, wheels, and other components that were coming from questionable sources – namely ethnic slaves living in Western China.
U.S. consumer spending, inflation rise moderately amid rate hikes
WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year.
Google CEO taking charge of company's A.I. strategy
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is personally taking control of Google's A.I. strategy, the New York Times reports. The big picture: The release of ChatGPT three weeks ago led Google management to declare a "code red," per the Times. Why it matters: The chatbot answers queries in simple text, rather than...
AOL Corp
Tech layoffs ‘uprooting entire families,’ immigration lawyer explains
As layoffs in the tech industry accelerate into the year-end, some workers and their families are having to scramble to find a job and remain in the U.S. More than 150,000 people have lost jobs in the industry so far as companies look to course correct after years of high growth and high costs. And a third of those job losses have come just within the last month, according to Layoffs, an online site that tracks tech layoffs.
