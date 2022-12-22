Elon Musk was confronted by a Tesla investor with a trans child over the mogul’s comments on preferred pronouns — accusing the billionaire of “punching down” on a vulnerable group. Earl Banning, who runs the Tesla enthusiast company FrunkPuppy, told Musk during a Twitter Space for Tesla investors on Thursday that he was disappointed by the mogul “crapping on pronouns.” “It’s not always directly related to what you say, but kind of some of the opinions or attention you draw to things like pronouns or something like that. And it’s just, it’s sad for me to watch that happen,” Banning said. Banning noted that...

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO