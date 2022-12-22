Read full article on original website
Farmland continues to be held tightly by Iowans
AMES — The annual Iowa State University survey has found the average price of an acre of farmland set a record again at $11,411. ISU’s Wendong Zhang John) oversees the survey. “This represents a 17 percent growth over the past year, and this is really phenomenal because that when you’re thinking about over the past few years — last year 2021 Iowa will farmland values rose 29 percent — and so this is a ramp up that is that we haven’t seen since the 1980s, essentially,” Zhang says.
12:00 PM UPDATE — Travel not advised on most north-central Iowa roads
MASON CITY — Many counties in north-central Iowa are advising that travel is not recommended at this time, with many counties planning to pull snowplows off the roads soon due to not being able to keep up with the blowing and drifting snow. Travel is not advised on I-35 from the Minnesota border to Story City. I-90 west of Albert Lea has reopened but travel is not recommended.
Parents, don’t give in to temptation of bribing your kids for good behavior
DES MOINES — Cabin fever may already be setting in with kids home from school for the holiday break, but a developmental psychologist recommends Iowa parents avoid giving them rewards and bribes. Dr. Christi Bergin says if you want your children to have positive social behavior and self-esteem, don’t...
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are among the very worst for cooking fires
MASON CITY — Along with Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are the top three worst days of the year for cooking fires in Iowa and nationwide. Andrea Vaspis, public education director for the National Fire Protection Association, says December 24th and 25th will mean families and friends are gathering for a big meal — and they’ll usually congregate in the kitchen.
