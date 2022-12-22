San Francisco man critical after being shot, run over during attempted carjacking

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:02

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park late Wednesday morning that left the victim in critical condition after being shot and run over, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street by Ocean View Park and near the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center, according to a tweet by SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.

According to Vaswani, the victim had a dispute at the park with the suspect and the other party tried to carjack the victim, who was shot in the process. After being shot, the victim tried to run and the suspect got into a vehicle, chasing and running over the vehicle in the park before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was not able to take the victim's vehicle, but the victim -- a 56-year-old San Francisco man -- was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact SFPD and refer to case #220872340.