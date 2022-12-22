ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco man critical after being shot, run over during attempted carjacking

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189U6Q_0jrkU7Qh00

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:02

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating an attempted carjacking at Ocean View Park late Wednesday morning that left the victim in critical condition after being shot and run over, authorities said.

The incident happened at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street by Ocean View Park and near the Minnie and Lovie Ward Recreation Center, according to a tweet by SFPD Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani.

According to Vaswani, the victim had a dispute at the park with the suspect and the other party tried to carjack the victim, who was shot in the process. After being shot, the victim tried to run and the suspect got into a vehicle, chasing and running over the vehicle in the park before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was not able to take the victim's vehicle, but the victim -- a 56-year-old San Francisco man -- was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released a suspect or suspect vehicle description. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact SFPD and refer to case #220872340.

Comments / 5

Fiasto88888
3d ago

SFPD doesn’t like to release suspects’ description. They want you to be the next victim.

Reply
7
Duran Joseph
3d ago

what morons do they have working at this news outlet here? everytime I read a story words are left out and or some other error. I'm cancelling this app.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesfnews.com

Man Left In Critical Condition After Attempted Carjacking

SAN FRANCISCO—In an attempted carjacking, a 56 year old San Francisco man was critically injured on Wednesday, December 22. The incident was occured around 11:40 a.m. near Ocean View Park at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Montana Street. According to police, the victim was involved in a dispute...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing 2 young girls

SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Cruz police arrest 19-year-old in fake parking ticket scam

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/AP) — A 19-year-old man designed fake parking tickets and put them on cars near the beach in Santa Cruz last week in the hopes of collecting real payments, police said.The man put the false citations — which included a QR code linking potential victims to a website to pay a fine — on cars late Wednesday night, said Santa Cruz police.Investigators do not know how many fake tickets the man put on cars or how many victims may have paid the bogus fines.Police took the man into custody Thursday afternoon on suspicion of unlawful use of a computer system and attempted fraud. He denied receiving any payments.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested

VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 women arrested in Santa Rosa following crazy crash in stolen vehicle

SANTA ROSA -- Two East Bay women are under arrest in Santa Rosa on various charges after they allegedly stole an SUV, crashed it into another car then fled the scene with a third female suspect who has not been found.Police responding Friday morning to reports of a disturbance in the 70 block of West Third Street found a silver-gray Toyota Highlander high-centered on the hood of a yellow Ford Mustang.Police said the driver of the Toyota had attempted to drive through a closed gate which was blocked by the Mustang even as its owner was in the process of...
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested after 2 children found in 'horrible' double homicide in S.F. Bayview

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco are investigating a Friday morning double homicide in the city's Bayview District that a deputy chief described as "absolutely horrible."According to a police department press release, officers from the Bayview station arrived at a residence on Navy Road after receiving a report of two unresponsive juveniles.At that location, officers spoke to parents of a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl who, despite efforts by officers and later emergency responders, were pronounced dead at the scene.The homicide unit was notified of two suspicious deaths and took over the investigation.   Detectives quickly identified a suspect as a 34-year-old woman from San Francisco, Paulesha Green, and arrested her. She was booked on two counts of homicide and taken to the county jail.Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9. Pittsburg boxing gym’s toy drive exceeds expectations …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Grandmother killed in deadly hit and run collision. KRON4's Philippe Djegal...
CONCORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Alleged DUI crash wrecks San Francisco band Hemorage's beloved stage bus

SAN FRANCISCO -- While on their way to a late night gig in San Francisco early Saturday, the San Francisco band Hemorage's unique touring bus was slammed into by an alleged drunk driver.They had played in Sacramento and were just returning when the crash with a white pickup truck took place at 1:30 a.m.The impact of the crash left the converted bus that also doubled as a popup stage for the metal band heavily damaged.One of the band member's required hospital treatment for minor injuries. Others suffered bumps and bruises. Band members said the driver of the truck was detained.The San Francisco police has not released any details about the crash.  The band has launched a gofundme page to help raise funds to repair the damaged bus.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve, and it was all caught on video. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at...
SAN RAMON, CA
padailypost.com

Man arrested, guns seized

Menlo Park police San Mateo County District Attorney detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a man who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. Police, bearing a search warrant, went to a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma woman reports attempted child snatching Thursday night

PETALUMA – A suspect attempted to snatch a 3-year-old child from his mother on Thursday night in Petaluma, police said.  The woman was holding her son's hand and walking in the area of Howard Street and Western Avenue at around 9 p.m. when she told police she felt her child "pulling away" from her. When she looked back, she saw a man grabbing her toddler's hand and yelling "come!"  The woman yelled that she was going to call the police, causing the suspect to let go of the child and run across the street and into a white, four-door sedan. He was last seen driving west on Western toward downtown Petaluma, according to police.  The suspect is described as a heavier-set white man in his 40s who smelled of alcohol.  Police are looking for any witnesses or surveillance video that may have picked up the interaction. People who may be able to help identify the man or his car are encouraged to contact Petaluma police at (707) 778-4372.
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Three suspects arrested after alleged Christmas Eve catalytic converter thefts

CLOVERDALE, Calif. (KRON) — Three alleged catalytic converter thieves will be spending Christmas Eve behind bars, according to the Cloverdale Police Department. On Saturday, CPD received multiple calls reporting a gold Mercedes Benz with several people inside had been cruising the area and “tampering with parked vehicles.” CPD located the gold 2001 C240 Mercedes Benz […]
CLOVERDALE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Multiple guns including AR-15 assault weapon seized from Menlo Park man

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park.  Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office tweeted about the arrest, including a photo of the arsenal seized.The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program. 
MENLO PARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Video: CHP aircraft busy with Bay Area freeway pursuits during holiday week

SAN FRANCISCO -- Over the last week, California Highway Patrol's Bay Area-based air crews have been busy with high-speed pursuits on local freeways.CHP officials said they had six in a 48 hour spanLivermore to Modesto pursuit On Friday, a CHP helicopter responded to assist officers from the CHP - Dublin officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted for a previous crime. As the helicopter arrived overhead, the suspect vehicle was in the midst of fleeing the CHP officers at a high rate of speed. Due to suspects actions -- going the wrongway on the freeway --...
thesfnews.com

Investigation Launched After Bonifacio Gonzalvo Dies Of Gunshot Wounds

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department announced on Tuesday, December 20, that they are investigating a homicide after Bonifacio Gonzalvo of San Francisco succumbed to his injuries he sustained from gunshot wounds he received from a shooting that transpired over ten years ago. On June 16, 2011, Gonzalvo was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
104K+
Followers
28K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy