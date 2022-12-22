Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Warming trend to follow cold Christmas Day
MERRY CHRISTMAS: Temperatures are mostly in the teens over the northern 2/3 of the state this Christmas morning, with 20s over South Alabama. The sky will stay sunny today; the northern third of the state remains below freezing. After another very cold night tonight, a warming trend begins tomorrow with highs in the 35-45 degree range.
WSFA
$42.8M in funding secured for projects in Alabama’s 7th district
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, AL-07, announced $42,820,760 has been allotted for 15 community projects in the state’s 7th congressional district. The funds were secured as a part of the final fiscal year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The package, which passed by a vote of 225 to 201, addresses “some of the most pressing needs” in Alabama’s 7th district, Sewell’s office said. Having previously passed the Senate, it now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.
apr.org
TVA asks Alabama customers to reduce power usage during winter storm
The Tennessee Valley Authority sent out a Tweet for its customers during the longest frigid cold snap to hit Alabama since 1989. The nation’s largest public utility asked businesses and the public in a tweet to reduce usage as much as possible without sacrificing safety. The Tennessee Valley Authority provides electricity to ten million people in Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia, also warned that there may be brief, intermittent power outages.
Alabama nursing homes report a return to “normal” this holiday season
While health officials continue urging caution over COVID, those with Alabama's Nursing Home Association say things are much different this season than years past.
Bah humbug: Alabama has second least Christmas spirit, report finds
Alabama has fallen nearly 40 spots since 2020, ranking 50th in Christmas spirit according to GetCenturyLink.
When does red snapper season close in Alabama?
Alabama's 2022 red snapper season is coming to a close.
apr.org
More Alabama power outages due to winter storm Elliott
The Huntsville area is waking up to single digital temperatures and wide power outages from the bomb cyclone of arctic weather dubbed winter storm Elliott. The website poweroutages.us reports over twenty four thousand utility customers are without power this morning. That’s roughly thirteen percent of all of the Madison County homes and businesses tracked by the website. Aside from that cluster of outages, the power is out sporadically in Houston, Coosa, and Monroe Counties.
abritandasoutherner.com
12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway
The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
wtvy.com
Weather-related power outages affecting Wiregrass customers
AAA predicts 2022 to rank third busiest year for holiday travel. AAA Alabama's Clay Ingram talks with News 4's Kinsley Centers to break down what you need to know as the holiday travel season picks up. Geneva County vs Chipley | 2022 Holiday Explosion. Updated: 22 hours ago. Chipley defeated...
WAFF
North Alabama customers asked to reduce electric consumption due to expected high electric demand
Crews are responding to a fire at house on Bridgham Street on Friday morning. The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. Financial Friday: Help prevent elder financial exploitation. Updated: 6 hours ago. Financial abuse can be difficult to detect because...
Some Alabama Salvation Army locations report decline in donations for Red Kettle Campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Some Salvation Army locations in Alabama are seeing significant drops in donations for their Red Kettle campaign this year, while others are bucking the trend. Many locations are choosing not to have bellringers out these final two days of the drive because of the cold. “I cannot put bellringers out. It’s […]
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
thebamabuzz.com
7 ER vet clinics in Alabama open for the holidays
According to Google, Alabama ranked #3 in a list of states with the most searches for ER Vet during the holidays in 2021. Whether you’re celebrating the spirit of the season with friends or family, it’s important to know how to take care of furry friends should an emergency arise. Check out seven Alabama-based emergency vets that are open during the holidays.
WAFF
Thousands of customers are out of power across North Alabama
(WAFF) - The cold weather is causing multiple customers to be without power in North Alabama cities and towns. A spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities said power has been restored to customers in the New Market area. Florence Utilities crews are responding to multiple power outages in Florence and Lauderdale County....
Alabama winter weather power outages: TVA warns of rolling blackouts in ‘unprecedented event’
North Alabama may see some rolling blackouts, Huntsville Utilities says. TVA Chief Operating Officer Don Moul calls the situation an “unprecedented event.”. Drivers are being advised that the power outages could disrupt traffic signals. If that occurs, motorists are advised to treat every signaled intersection as a four-way stop.
weisradio.com
Cold Weather Hits Alabama Hard
Alabama is in the icebox as of Friday morning. Temperatures, as expected, plunged overnight after an arctic cold front passed through the state. There were single-digit temperatures across north Alabama as of Friday morning, with winds making it feel even colder. Wind chill warnings and advisories continue for much of...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Alabama using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
After activating emergency curtailment plan, TVA stops rolling blackouts
Local electric companies are warning customers TVA could implement rolling blackouts due to stress on the power grid.
