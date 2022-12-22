ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant On The Warriors Title Win: "I Hate That They Won..."

Kevin Durant revealed his feelings after the Golden State Warriors won the NBA championship last season. The forward shifted base to the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 and since then, he's made the playoffs only once. They were swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round last year while the Warriors pipped the same Celtics unit to win the title.
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

Creighton, DePaul make Big East holiday history

Now that the losing streak is out of the way, it's time for Creighton to make some moves. Doing so in a special holiday matchup with DePaul could add to the value for the Bluejays. "The first thing you think about this time of the year is how grateful you...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy