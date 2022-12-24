Popular Dunkin' Reopens In Hudson Valley After Remodeling

This story has been updated.

A popular Dunkin' Donuts location in the Hudson Valley has reopened following extensive remodeling for more than a month.

The Dunkin', located in Putnam County at 3115 Route 22 in Patterson, has been closed since Wednesday, Nov. 16 for remodeling work. However, the shop reopened on Friday, Dec. 23, employee Liliana See said on Facebook.

The remodeling effort was to improve the location's indoor dining experience as well as make the drive-thru window run more efficiently, See said.

The coffee and donut shop was finally able to reopen after some final equipment was delivered, according to See.

Patrons praised the Dunkin' location on Facebook and expressed excitement for the reopening.

"Can’t wait! This Dunkin has always had the best service. Fantastic team!" said Catherine F. of Patterson in a Facebook comment.

Litt M. of Patterson also commended the Dunkin', saying, "I drove around the building. It looks awesome! This has always been a great place!"