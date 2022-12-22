KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen. The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO