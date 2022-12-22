Read full article on original website
KWTX
Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
News Channel 25
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
KWTX
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital
KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said. Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m. Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of...
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Police Arrest Alleged Child Molester Who Used Social Media to Lure Victim
New Braunfels police believe a Bell County man arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child may have assaulted others. Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, of Harker Heights, was arrested at his residence by New Braunfels police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Bell...
fox44news.com
One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
Easbound lane closed, now open after friday multi-car crash
KILLEEN, Texas — Roads are now open after a crash on the eastbound lanes of I-14 closed down roads late Friday evening, according to the City of Killeen. The crash occurred before 11 p.m. at exit 285. According to the city, a tractor-trailer was turned on its side, spilling debris and oil. Crews worked overnight to stop the oil from leaving the spill site.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
fox44news.com
Temple Firefighters battle a series of fires on Christmas Eve
Temple (FOX 44) — Temple Firefighters battled fires at three different homes on Saturday. The first fire started around 12:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of South 26th Street. Firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. They extinguished the flames in less than an hour and...
KWTX
After tornado destroyed original building, Salado church opens new facility for Christmas
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A very special gift for the community of Salado came just in time for Christmas. This holiday weekend the First Cedar Valley Baptist Church held its first services in a brand-new facility. On April 12, an EF-3 tornado tore through Salado and completely destroyed the church,...
Road near Samsung site in Taylor officially named ‘Samsung Highway’
On Tuesday, the Williamson County Commissioners Court announced the road currently known as Future County Road (CR 404 to FM 973) near the Samsung site in Taylor was officially named "Samsung Highway."
KWTX
Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area
TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home. Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damage
KILLEEN, Tex. - The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road on Friday afternoon. Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from a second-floor balcony at the back of the building but were able to contain it quickly within less than half an hour.
fox44news.com
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
fox44news.com
Killeen teenager dies two days after double shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One of two men shot in an aggravated assault in Killeen on Wednesday has died, according to Killeen Police. Officers say 18-year-old Arreon Hughes has died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced him deceased at 12:55 p.m. Friday. Officers were...
