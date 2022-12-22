Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
KWTX
Plywood flies into Killeen resident’s windshield just before Christmas
Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - At around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 Killeen resident Jason Smith was traveling on Highway 190 when a piece of plywood fell off a trailer and crashed into his front windshield. “I mean it sprayed glass all the way from the front to the back,”...
KWTX
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
KWTX
Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone is sure to have a very merry holiday season after a $1 million dollar prize ticket matched last night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
KWTX
Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area
TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home. Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
KWTX
East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
fox44news.com
Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
KWTX
Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire
SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
Keep An Eye Out: Bell County, Texas Most Wanted For December
Law enforcement in Bell County is always looking to keep us safe. Some of us may even not realize when a crime is taking place. But unfortunately every day, it does happen. Some individuals crimes are minor, and may result in a fine. Other however require a harsher sentence. Some individuals also chose to run from the law.
fox44news.com
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
lavacacountytoday.com
From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner
C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
