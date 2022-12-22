ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lampasas, TX

CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays

CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
BELL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen apartment complex fire damages eight units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Fire Department responded to an apartment complex Friday morning. Firefighters responded at around 12:02 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road. Crews arrived on scene within five minutes of dispatch and reported flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Thousands without power as freezing temperatures grip Central Texas

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Oncor was reporting thousands of customers were without power across Central Texas Friday morning. According to several posts from residents on social media, the outages began Thursday night as temperatures dipped into the teens. According to the Oncor outage map, majority of customers without power...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple Fire Department responds to separate fires caused in the kitchen area

TEMPLE. Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department is investigating two separate fires reportedly originating in the kitchen area of the home. Temple Fire responded to a structure fire ay around 12:25 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 1020 block of South 26th Street where they found a single-story residential home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

East I-14 opens following clean up of accident Friday evening

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - East I-14 in Killeen is now open following a Tractor-trailer spill from an accident Friday evening. A multi-vehicle accident involving the trailer occurred around 11 p.m. Dec. 23 on I-14 at exit 285 where the tractor-trailer spilled debris and oil after turning on its side. Environmental...
KILLEEN, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition

Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Salado business deemed ‘total loss’ following morning fire

SALADO, Texas (KWTX) - A Salado business has burned down following a fire Wednesday morning. The Salado Fire Department responded at around 4:14 a.m. Dec. 21 at Wilds Angel Boutique at 110 North Main Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully involved in flames and units from Salado and...
SALADO, TX
fox44news.com

Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
KILLEEN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

From Successful Cattleman to Man Burner

C attlemen are a large part of the great and colorful history of Texas. They are credited with saving the state from financial ruin after the Civil War and their lives have been chronicled by many writers down through the years. Researching the Handbook of Texas Online, I found so...
TEXAS STATE
KCEN TV NBC 6

Woman found shot to death in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KILLEEN, TX

