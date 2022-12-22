Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bear devastates Raleigh bee farm, causing over $10,000 in damagesEdy ZooRaleigh, NC
GoDurham Connect expands free ride-share service to Northern DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent ScammersJames TulianoCary, NC
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Local ‘23 DL William ‘Woo’ Spencer Includes Louisville in Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even on Christmas Day, recruiting doesn’t stop for the Louisville football program. Class of 2023 defensive lineman William “Woo” Spencer, who plays just across the river from Louisville at New Albany (Ind.) Senior, announced his list of top four schools on Wednesday with the Cardinals still in the running. Kentucky, Michigan State and Mississippi State also made the cut.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
Florida WR William Fowles can be a 'spectacular player' for Louisville
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm so far has added two high school wide receivers and two transfers at that position in the Class of 2023. Brohm said there could be more coming to join up with the guys already in that wide receiver room. "We do want to...
uoflcardgame.com
Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class
Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
Card Chronicle
Marquis Groves-Killebrew Signs With Louisville Football
MARQUIS GROVES-KILLEBREW - CORNERBACK. Groves-Killebrew had no highlights from his time at Texas A&M. Groves-Killebrew is another player that should add experienced depth to the Louisville roster. He only saw 21 snaps over three games this past season but being in a college environment and strength and conditioning program should help him see the field and help the team.
Louisville DL signee Saadiq Clements is 'just so explosive'
Henderson County High School All-State defensive lineman Saadiq Clements said he was perfectly satisfied with playing college football at Purdue. But one of the things that drew him to Purdue was his relationship with head coach Jeff Brohm and his main recruiter Ryan Wallace. So for Clements, it wasn't a...
Cal Football: Jack Plummer Reportedly Headed to Louisville For Reunion With Ex-Coach
Barely one day after entering the transfer portal, ex-Cal quarterback Jack Plummer reportedly is heading to Louisville for a reunion with Jeff Brohm, his former coach at Purdue. The 247Sports transfer portal site reported the news, as did Joshua Tipton, who covers Louisville for fansided.com. Plummer played one season for...
Merry Christmas!
Good morning and Merry Christmas to all of you in Cardinal Authority nation!. Yes, it's been a long year (or two) around these parts but Michael and I wanted to take a quick break away from all of the anxious moments and stress to wish each of you a Merry Christmas! We are truly blessed with one of the best - and most loyal - communities on the network and we do appreciate each and every one of you.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
leoweekly.com
A Hard Week For Area Black Businesses As Several Damaged by Fire or Car Wreck
Several Black-owned businesses in Louisville suffered devastating losses this week. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the business complex at the corner of S. 18th and Jefferson St. was destroyed in a fire. The strip mall housed Hip Hop Sweet Shop, Fire & Desire, Kendrick’s Kuts and SKS Tax Service. According to Louisville Fire spokesperson Maj. Bobby Cooper, quoted in a Courier Journal article, “The building will be a total loss.”
Truth About Cars
Video of the Week: Ford Workers Fight It Out
We don't know why these workers at a Ford plant -- it says KTP, so we assume it's Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville -- are fighting, but we can't stop watching. A fight club? Is someone mad at their co-worker for whatever reason? Simple boredom? Again, the reasons are unknown, and it's hard to hear from the audio.
WLKY.com
29-year-old Louisville man already in custody facing federal charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man, already in custody for a deadly shooting, is now facing federal charges. Dajuan Simonton was indicted on a weapons charge. Police say the 29-year-old was involved in the kidnapping of Jermaine Sprewer in September of last year. Spewer's body was found days after...
WLWT 5
Rapper Master P, community activist hold Secret Santa for underserved children in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A rapper and community activist helped Santa bring the spirit of Christmas to area children. Louisville activist Christopher 2X and rapper/actor Master P helped with a Secret Santa event for more than 200 kids at the Chestnut YMCA Wednesday morning. University of Louisville basketball coach Kenny...
Wave 3
LMPD investigating after man found dead in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was found dead in west Louisville on Thursday night. The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m., when officials were called to the 4000 block of Parthenia Avenue. MetroSafe said EMS was called for a person who was suffering...
