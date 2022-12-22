Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discovered
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damage
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?
Smash-and-grab thefts increase during holiday season, police say
Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Police want to send a reminder about the spike in smash-and-grab robberies seen this time of year.
KWTX
Temple Police ask for public’s help in search for missing man
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Temple man. John Cain, 36, reportedly has not reported to work for the last few days. Cain drives a 2014 BMW, with Texas Temp Tag 1445G21. If you have...
Red Kettle donations down substantially for the holidays
CENTRAL, Texas — The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign for Bell County is still $40,000 short, which is down about one-third from 2021, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County serves Killeen, Belton, Temple and neighboring communities. Lt. David Beckham, commander of the Bell County corps,...
KWTX
Temple Fire investigating fire at residence caused by space heater
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire Department responded to a fire which investigators say was caused by a space eater. Temple Fire responded to a reported structure fire at around 5:15 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 808 block of E. Downs Ave around 5:15 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
ARRESTS
The following arrests were reported to the Lampasas Dispatch Record by area law enforcement officials. The Dispatch Record prints the name and charge(s) of people arrested on at least one Class B misdemeanor – or more serious – charge. DEC. 19 Pablo Galvez, 26, of Lampasas, was arrested on a charge of failure to identify or give false/fictitious info. Sarah Allison Reyes, 47, of Buchanan Dam,…
CBS Austin
Pflugerville Police seek help ID'ing Walgreens robbery suspect
Police in Pflugerville are asking for the public's help in locating a man they say robbed a Walgreens earlier this month. It happened Monday, Dec. 5, at the Walgreens located at the intersection of East Wells Branch Parkway and Dessau Road. Investigators say the man entered the store at around...
News Channel 25
Man, 35, killed in Killeen; city’s 22nd murder of 2022: Police
KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen police detectives are now investigating the city's 22nd murder of 2022. Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced 35-year-old Clint Demetri Jones dead shortly before 2:45 a.m. after police had responded to reports of a shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. No arrests...
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damage
KILLEEN, Tex. - The Killeen Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Trimmier Road on Friday afternoon. Firefighters found flames and smoke coming from a second-floor balcony at the back of the building but were able to contain it quickly within less than half an hour.
News Channel 25
1-14 crash involving 18-wheeler under investigation: Killeen police
KILLEEN, Texas — Crews have completed the clean up of I-14 — and all lanes are now open — where an 18-wheeler was involved in an accident late Friday. KILLEEN, Texas — City of Killeen and TxDOT workers continued Saturday to clean up a late-night 18-wheeler crash on I-14.
fox44news.com
Bell County plans to sue Killeen over marijuana proposition
Bell County (FOX 44) — The Bell County Commissioners gave the county attorney authority to sue the City of Killeen over the implementation of Proposition A on Thursday. Killeen’s City Council adopted the marijuana proposition after about 70% of Killeen residents voted in favor of it. Proposition A prohibits Killeen police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for class A or B misdemeanors.
Shooting victim in Killeen dies in hospital
KILLEEN, Texas — One of the people shot Tuesday night in Killeen died in the hospital Friday afternoon, Killeen police said. Arreon Hughes, 18, was pronounced dead a little before 1 p.m. Hughes and another person were found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in the 500 block of...
fox44news.com
Several displaced by Trimmier Road apartment complex fire
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Several people were displaced from a Killeen apartment complex when a fire broke out on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 2700 block of Trimmier Road at 12:02 p.m. and found flames coming from a second-floor balcony at the rear of the building. They said the fire extended into the attic space of the twelve-unit building.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
fox44news.com
Woman identified in Killeen’s 20th murder of 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the murder of a 47-year-old woman. Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 9-1-1 call in reference to a shooting victim in the 700 block of Stetson Avenue. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim outside in an unfenced backyard of a residence.
mycanyonlake.com
New Braunfels Police Arrest Alleged Child Molester Who Used Social Media to Lure Victim
New Braunfels police believe a Bell County man arrested Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of sexual performance by a child may have assaulted others. Brandon Dmichael Lively, 31, of Harker Heights, was arrested at his residence by New Braunfels police and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Bell...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Woman found shot to death in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A woman was found shot to death early Thursday morning in Killeen, according to a news release from Killeen police. The victim, Kila Nanette Spencer, 47, was found lying in the backyard of a home in the 700 block of Stetson Ave. a little before 1:30 a.m., police said.
KWTX
Killeen Police investigating aggravated assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Killeen Police are actively investigating an aggravated assault in which two adult males were shot. Officers were called at approximately 9:41 p.m. Dec. 21 to the 500 block of Lisa Lane in reference to a 911 call for shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and...
fox44news.com
One person is dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Killeen
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police officers are investigating a deadly overnight shooting in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane. Officers went to the scene around 2:07 Christmas Eve morning after getting a call about a shooting victim. They found Clint Demetri Jones suffering from a gunshot wound and they began life-saving measures.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.22.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Ocean Buffet at 501 Westview Village failed a recent inspection and re-inspection. The first score was a 47, the lowest I’ve ever reported, and then a 75. According to the food safety worker, the imitation and...
Many Central Texans without gas in extreme cold, Atmos asks customers to conserve
Several people in KXAN's viewing area have sent emails to us reporting that they're experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.
