AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how AEW Dynamite will undergo a number of changes and not just from a production standpoint, but also the look, the set and the presentation. Khan also discussed how at the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring and what the wrestlers, the staff and the crew bring each and every week as well, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.

18 HOURS AGO