rajah.com
Ricky Starks Comments On New Rivalry With Chris Jericho, Regrets He Has About CM Punk
Ricky Starks recently appeared as a guest on the Casual Conversations podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his new rivalry with Chris Jericho, as well as regrets he has over not having one with CM Punk before his AEW departure happened.
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Not Be Going Away Like WCW Did
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how All Elite Wrestling will not be going away just like WCW did and even though both companies get a lot of comparisons because they both aired on TBS/TNT and they both have talents like "The Icon" Sting as well as Tony Schiavone, AEW and WCW are very different companies and All Elite Wrestling is not owned by a media property, which could have led to the downfall of WCW.
WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile Gets Married At Wedding Ceremony In Florida This Week (Videos & Photos)
Congratulations are in order for a women's wrestling star working as part of the talent roster in WWE NXT. Ivy Nile, one-half of the NXT tag-team that includes Tatum Paxley, officially tied the knot at a wedding ceremony in Maitland, Florida this week. Nile married her personal trainer Ari Levy-Melincoff...
JT Energy Addresses Bray Wyatt Segment From SmackDown, Working With The Acclaimed, Future Plans
Following his appearance as the cameraman attacked by Bray Wyatt on this week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, independent pro wrestler JT Energy spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an interview. During the discussion, the wrestling star who also appeared on a past episode of Monday Night Raw...
MJF Tells The Wrestling World "Merry Midmas"
Thats the message that current All Elite Wrestling World Champion MJF wants to convey today. Earlier today, Maxwell posted on Twitter, where he shared the following holiday message with his fans and followers:. MJF recently defeated Ricky Starks on the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite.
Ken Shamrock Talks Being Able To Train With Bret Hart And Stu Hart
Former WWE Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how he was able to have the privilege of going to Canada to train with WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and Stu Hart as well as how he didn’t know the significance of the training until later, but when he was there, it felt like he was home.
John Morrison On His Reaction To CM Punk’s Post-AEW All Out Media Scrum Outburst
Former WWE Superstar John Morrison appeared on the Bootleg Universe podcast to talk about a number of topics such as his reaction to former AEW World Champion CM Punk's outburst at the post-All Out media scrum and how there probably were a lot of things going on in his head.
Wrestling REVOLVER Announces KUSHIDA For Their Drip Event On March 4th
Wrestling REVOLVER recently announced that top New Japan Pro Wrestling Star KUSHIDA will be appearing at their Drip Event on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and he will be making his debut for the promotion at the show. Talents previously announced for the...
Deonna Purrazzo Predicts Mandy Rose Would "Thrive" In IMPACT Wrestling Working Under Scott D'Amore
Could Mandy Rose repeat the same level of success she achieved during her WWE NXT run, which included an impressive record-setting title reign as NXT Women's Champion, outside of the promotion?. Deonna Purrazzo thinks she can. "The Virtuosa" recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro U.K. for an in-depth interview,...
Dax Harwood Says Bret Hart Is One Of The Greatest Human Beings He Has Ever Met
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR recently spoke with Fightful on a number of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart has given so much to this business that he's allowed to have whatever opinion he has as well as how Bret Hart is passionate and he has a reason to feel the way he feels.
Booker T Thinks Sasha Banks Would Overshadow AEW Women’s Division If She Joined The Company
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he thinks if former WWE Superstar "The Boss" Sasha Banks were to join All Elite Wrestling, then she would overshadow anything that is going on in their women's division.
Gisele Shaw Reveals Her Goal Is To Be The Knockouts World Champion And World Tag Team Champion
IMPACT Wrestling Star Gisele Shaw recently appeared on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how she doesn't have a preference of being a Singles or Tag Team wrestler as well as how she is super happy to be in the company. Gisele Shaw also discussed how she just wants to leave a legacy where she is inspiring and educating the next generation of wrestlers.
Tony Khan Reveals AEW Dynamite Will Undergo A Number Of Changes
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how AEW Dynamite will undergo a number of changes and not just from a production standpoint, but also the look, the set and the presentation. Khan also discussed how at the end of the day, the most important thing is what the fans bring and what the wrestlers, the staff and the crew bring each and every week as well, but the look of the show is important too and it’s going to look really cool.
Latest Impact Wrestling Highlights (Video)
Highlights from the latest episode of IMPACT On AXS TV are now available on the official YouTube channel of Impact Wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo and Gisele Shaw reunite to challenge Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Mike Bailey takes on Yuya Uemura in a ferocious, fast-paced contest. After...
Road Dogg Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is "On Another Level"
Well you better ask WWE Hall Of Famer Brian "Road Dogg" James. During the latest edition of his own Oh... You Didn't Know? podcast, current Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian James sang the praises of All Elite Wrestling's own Jeff Jarrett. Featured below are the highlights from the...
Jimmy Jacobs Reveals Vince McMahon Almost Fired A Writer For Entering His Office Without Knocking
Former WWE creative team writer Jimmy Jacobs recently appeared on the "Insiders" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how when he first arrived in WWE he found out that everybody is so scared of Vince McMahon and that his closest friend, who was also on the writing team, almost got fired because he walked into Vince's office without knocking.
Madusa Says The Mandy Rose Situation With WWE Is A Double Standard
WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) appeared on an episode of the Wrestling Perspective podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how everyone has their own reasoning and their own decisions for doing what they did, but if Mandy Rose chose to be a pro wrestler and sign with WWE, she is under contract with the company and she knows rules need to be followed or there will be ramifications.
Kevin Owens Shares Holiday Message With The WWE Universe (Video)
Ahead of his massive tag team collision with Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens posted on Twitter, where he shared the following vide with his fans and followers:. Owens will team with John Cena on the December 30th edition of Smackdown On FOX. On behalf...
Backstage News On Sami Callihan’s Contract Status With IMPACT Wrestling
Fightful Select reports that top IMPACT Wrestling Star Sami Callihan's contract with the promotion is set to expire in the next few months and there is no word yet on if he plans on re-signing, but there have been speculations that IMPACT will be making a play to re-sign Callihan as he's been an integral part of their show as well as the company itself over the last few years. It was also revealed on the report that other wrestling promotions have taken notice of Sami Callihan’s in-ring work and contract status with IMPACT Wrestling, but there's no word yet on if they have any plans of bringing him in or if they will attempt on signing him to a contract.
Kevin Owens Expresses Strong Interest In Re-Signing With WWE When Current Contract Expires In Two Years
The "Prize-Fighter" of WWE isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kevin Owens recently appeared as a guest on Peter Rosenberg's "Cheap Heat" podcast for an interview, during which he strongly alluded to his intentions to sign a new deal to remain in WWE when his outstanding contract with the company expires in two years.
