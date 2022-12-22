GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO