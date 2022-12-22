Read full article on original website
Addison Independent
Orwell residents call for state to buy Scout camp on lake
While the water in Sunset Lake is clear, future access to the lake — as part of a 146-acre spread in Orwell and Benson that’s been owned and used by Vermont Boy Scouts for almost a century — is becoming murky. We’re glad you’re interested in this...
informnny.com
Shelters & warming centers open in Vermont
Barre, VT – The Vermont chapter of the American Red Cross says it is opening a shelter in Barre for families impacted by the storm. It will be at the Barre Auditorium on Auditorium Hill Road. Doors to the shelter open at 6 p.m. Friday and will stay open until further notice.
WCAX
Burlington Public Works offers free salt to residents
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is warning people about an impending flash freeze on the roads due to this storm. The Burlington Department of Public Works is loading up salt to hit the roads, but they are advising people to stay home. However, Burlington residents can get...
Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas
By Karen D. Lorentz Editor’s Note: This is the first of a three-part series on the early “lost” ski areas that propelled several generations of skiers in the greater Rutland Region. Vermont skiing dates back to 1892 when the Woodstock […] Read More The post Gone but not forgotten: Early Rutland region ski areas appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Small New England Town Earns Big Holiday Honor
New Hampshire may have taken home the distinction of state with the “most Christmas cheer,” but our neighbors to the north can boast about making another prestigious list. The travel website Thrillist published a list of ten small towns that “go big” when it comes to Christmas. The sole New England representative: a tiny city in Vermont.
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
WCAX
During school snow days, Vt. students still get drivers-ed lessons
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont winters are long, and knowing how to drive in them is imperative. So it’s important for young drivers to get experience navigating snowy roads. Dudley’s Driving Academy is operated by Paul Dudley. He’s taught hundreds of students how to get behind the wheel...
mynbc5.com
Hannukah car parade lights up streets of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The annual Hanukkah Car Parade took place earlier this evening, marking the third year of the event. Families decked out their cars while celebrating the meaning of the holiday. Children got to enjoy lots of glow sticks, light up menorahs, and, coolest of all, they got...
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
WCAX
Storm passes this Christmas Eve but outages remain
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters across the state are trying to get back to normal as many have been left without power... after a powerful storm hit just before this year’s holiday weekend. it was an experience that left many scrambling for last minute Christmas gifts. “We were not...
WCAX
Is that trash or recycling? Sorting out the holiday heap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the holidays are fun, there’s a lot of opportunity for waste, especially when it comes to wrapping up gifts and discarding packaging. But some of that can go in the recycling bin. Our Elissa Borden spoke with Michele Morris at the Chittenden Solid Waste...
Route 30 now open in Rutland County
The Vermont department of public safety has advised Vermont Route 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is currently closed. The department explains there are power lines down in the roadway.
WCAX
Region braces for powerful storm; Waterbury emergency ops center to open Friday
As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. A blanket of snow turns Stowe into a white, winter wonderland. Honey Solarz adds a little color. Thursday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
vermontbiz.com
GMP makes significant restorations from Storm Elliot as new outages continue
GMP Storm Update: Crews continue to make progress as new outages occur from the wind storm that hit statewide. Crews have restored power to about 38,100 customers with 45,900 to go. This is some of the damage in Montpelier crews are working on. Our outage center is still intermittent given all the traffic, but teams are making progress getting it back up and running. Winds are beginning to die down in many parts of the state allowing crews to make repairs before the temperatures drop and flash freezing occurs. This will slow our progress and make for very dangerous conditions. State officials have advised NOT to travel after 4pm today so please make a safety plan if you need to leave your home. More information including open shelters and warming centers here: https://vem.vermont.gov/.../open-shelters-and-warming...(link is external) or call 211. Stay safe!
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Vermont
Did you know that Vermont is the snowiest state in all of the United States? The Green Mountain State, Vermont can receive as much as 89 inches of snow per year! Snow can begin as early as October and last through March or even April. However, what is the snowiest place in Vermont?
cottagesgardens.com
Tour a $2.5M Lakefront Compound in Vermont Where All Things Artistic, Rustic, and Outdoorsy Meet
Perched right on Lake Champlain sits a 12-acre Vermont listing embodying all the characteristics of artistic, pastoral New England living. Sitting only 25 minutes from downtown Burlington, the 1983-built cabin compound is dreamy for wintry cozy hibernation or year-round active fun. Asking $2.5 million, the unique lakefront residence is an ideal retreat for someone creative, outdoorsy, or anything in between.
Whitehall’s resident Santa Claus remembered after 20+ years of magic
For well over two decades, children meeting Santa Claus in the town of Whitehall have always met the same person. In fact, many of them know where he lives.
