DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a Dallas condominium complex early Wednesday morning, just four days before Christmas.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help.No injuries were reported; However, officials say up to 24 units and counting could be affected. The American Red Cross has since been notified to assist potentially displaced residents.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO