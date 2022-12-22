Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Mavericks honor Dirk Nowitzki with a statue featuring his signature fadeawayJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Unprecedented cold leaves North Texans scrambling to fix burst pipes and clean up floodsEdy ZooDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas is Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Arctic Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More
Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How's the Collin Creek Redevelopment Plan Going?
Collin Creek Mall was Plano's first major shopping center and a pivotal part of the city's growth. When it opened in 1981, it became a regional destination. “When it opened I think people were coming in from Oklahoma to go shopping,” said Peter Braster, Director of Special Projects for the City of Plano.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: A Midway Hollow Transitional with a $30,000 Closet
Some people want a traditional home. Others might like an ultra-modern space, but don’t want to fully commit. A good transitional home, like 4048 Dunhaven Rd., is “a nice way to ease into it and make it just a little bit more modern and up to date,” co-listing agent Blake Griffin says.
CandysDirt.com
This Midcentury Ranch-Style in Fort Worth Is Atomic Era-riffic
Fort Worth serving up looks. There are so many gems just over yonder. I think that’s how we think they all talk in Fort Worth. But doubtsies they really do. Anyway, this home is just amazing. Original and maybe one of the best I’ve ever seen as far as care and condition.
dallasexaminer.com
City of Dallas acquires Briscoe property to become mixed-income housing
The Dallas Housing Finance Corporation recently announced it has closed on the sale of The Briscoe, a 322-unit class-A multifamily property located at 12639 Coit Rodd. The property previously operated with full market-rate rents in all of its units. With this new acquisition, it will reserve 161 units for residents earning at or below 80% of the area median income. The remaining half of the units will stay at market rates, providing a true mixed-income multifamily property in a high opportunity area of the city near job centers and with access to convenient transportation throughout the city.
Three Fort Worth homes damaged in weekend fire
Fort Worth Investigators are still combing through the rubble left by a fire on Christmas Eve morning. Firefighters were called to a northside home on North Houston Street, a few blocks from Meacham Airport.
'The holidays are becoming a nightmare' | North Texas homeowners stuck in cold houses due to low gas pressure
ARLINGTON, Texas — Brothers Khurram and Amir Arien are inside, but they're both wearing coats. The electric fireplace is on, and the space heaters are plugged in. It's still not enough. "It's not sufficient to heat up the whole house," Amir Arien said. "It's just barely getting by." The...
Home Sales Keep Dropping In DFW
As previously reported by Local Profile, October home sales saw lower numbers than during the Great Recession. A report by North Texas Real Estate Information Systems (NTREIS) showed that in Dallas and Collin counties closed home sales dropped almost 32% compared to last year. Now a new report states that sales kept falling in November, reaching nearly 35% fewer closed sales year-over-year.
advocatemag.com
Galleria Dallas sees new ownership
MetLife Insurance has taken ownership of the Galleria Dallas. and the Westin Galleria Hotel. Global investor UBS Realty Investors previously owned the 40-year-old mall since 2002 and paid a price tag of about $300 million for the mall and $95 million for the Westin. MetLife is the shopping mall’s lender,...
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
CandysDirt.com
The 10 Best Places to Look at Christmas Lights in 2022
For our family, one of our favorite Christmas Eve traditions is making a thermos of hot cocoa, grabbing some caramel corn, and piling into the old V6 sleigh to tramp through some of our favorite neighborhood Christmas light displays. This year, our Christmas light coverage from contributors Joy Donovan and...
bestattractions.org
Impressive places to visit in Fort Worth, Texas
If you’re visiting Fort Worth, Texas, you’ll find lots of things to see and do. First, you can find something to enjoy, from the famous Fort Worth Zoo to the Texas Motor Speedway. But there are many other attractions you should check out as well. The National Cowgirl...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Frisco, TX
Frisco is a city in Texas noted for solid public–private partnerships that helped it become one of the state’s fastest-growing cities. The city’s phenomenal growth has contributed much to creating many free things to do in Frisco. It also helped that this city is part of the...
Shake Shack Planned for Grand Prairie
Burgers, hot dogs, and frozen custard are options at this quick-service restaurant.
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
Fatal crash shuts down I-35W in south Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A fatal crash had Interstate 35W shut down in south Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at Garden Acres Drive. All northbound lanes were blocked as crews worked to clean up the crash.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Fort Worth
I think we call all agree that when warm weather rolls around in Texas, having a place to cool off is essential. While sitting in an air-conditioned room can feel nice, nothing beats taking a dip in one of the best swimming holes near Fort Worth. Take a look at our list and don’t forget your sunblock!
Dallas condominium complex catches fire overnight, multiple units affected
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A three-alarm fire broke out at a Dallas condominium complex early Wednesday morning, just four days before Christmas.At 1:50 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue units were sent to a structure fire call at the Parkway Quarter Condominiums on Bent Tree Forest Drive. When firefighters arrived, officials say a fire was seen coming out of the second floor.While there, firefighters found that the flames were within the walls and between the floors and so they called for second and third-alarm responses. Approximately 60 to 70 firefighters then arrived to help.No injuries were reported; However, officials say up to 24 units and counting could be affected. The American Red Cross has since been notified to assist potentially displaced residents.The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Texas A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin over the weekend
The search for a missing Flower Mound college student has come to a tragic end. Tanner Hoang vanished on December 16th, the day he was supposed to graduate from Texas A&M.
Dallas Observer
First Look: The Nest Craft, A New Brunch and Dinner Spot in North Dallas
The Nest Café, a breakfast/brunch spot in Frisco, opened a spinoff in November called The Nest Craft, on Alpha Road across from the Galleria Mall in North Dallas. It still provides your breakfast fix including waffles, omelets, Benedicts, acai bowls and the ever-popular avocado toast, but adds a dinner service (one night a week) as well as a full bar with several craft cocktails. It takes a lot to get us to drive anywhere near The Galleria during the holiday shopping season, but croffles and the chance to give pickle beer a try were just enough to push us into action.
Comments / 0