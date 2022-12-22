ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
KRGV

4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle

Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
STARR COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man arrested in Aldine area accused of making a terroristic threat

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have a man in custody Friday morning accused of threatening to kill someone. Kelly Cook, 41, was arrested and accused of the crime on Wednesday. According to Constable Mark Herman’s office, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15200 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
crossroadstoday.com

2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
JACKSON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned

HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
HOUSTON, TX
Navasota Examiner

Byrd responsible for southside shooting

Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
NAVASOTA, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police

HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Islamic Center vandalized in West Houston, video shows

HOUSTON — A West Houston Islamic Center appeared to have been vandalized this week. The Islamic Education Center at 2313 S Voss Road was smeared and splattered with red paint. Video taken by a KHOU 11 News photographer showed the words “women,” “free Iran,” and “stop executions” with red handprints, and several words that appeared to be written in Arabic.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual

Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
PASADENA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

One dead in Highway 80 crash

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy