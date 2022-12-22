Read full article on original website
Off-duty Harris Co. deputy and 2nd man injured in exchange of gunfire in west Houston, HPD says
Both men fired shots after an argument escalated, police said. Their injuries may have been fatal if it weren't for a fast paramedic response, investigators said.
HPD: Homeowner shot after confronting suspected robbers in northeast Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for two suspects who shot a man in the shoulder during a possible robbery. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Monday on Seeker Street, which is near Tidwell Road and Wayside Drive in northeast Houston. According to police, the man was home...
fox26houston.com
Houston mechanic killed over $500 repairs days before Christmas, family pleading for justice
HOUSTON - As many are finishing up their Christmas celebrations one Houston family spent their Christmas pleading for justice after a local mechanic was shot and killed. It's been a heartbreaking holiday for the family of 29-year-old Luis Manuel, a mechanic, husband, and father of two young girls. The family...
2 burglary suspects escape in U-Haul van after shooting resident in NE Houston, police say
Police said the homeowner came outside because he heard a noise and found two suspects in his driveway. One of them had already broken into his work van, HPD said.
KRGV
4 indicted in human smuggling attempt involving Starr County vehicle
Four individuals, including a former Starr County employee, were officially indicted on federal human smuggling charges. Bernice Garza, the former crime victims coordinator for Starr County, was arrested and accused of using a vehicle belonging to the crime victim’s center to smuggle migrants to Houston. According to the criminal...
cw39.com
Man arrested in Aldine area accused of making a terroristic threat
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Precinct 4 Constables have a man in custody Friday morning accused of threatening to kill someone. Kelly Cook, 41, was arrested and accused of the crime on Wednesday. According to Constable Mark Herman’s office, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to the 15200 block...
crossroadstoday.com
2 die in head-on collision in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – A Point Comfort man and a Houston man were both killed in a head-on collision on Dec. 21 in Jackson County, this being reported on by the Port Lavaca Wave. James Allen Mutchler, 67, of Point Comfort was killed when the Ford F-150 he was...
HFD: Deadly apartment fire under investigation in north Houston
HOUSTON — One person is dead and another injured after an apartment fire on Christmas morning in north Houston, according to officials. The Houston Fire Department reported the fire on Lehman Street, which is near North Shepherd and Pinemont, just after 9 a.m. Officials initially said one person was...
'We're numb to it': Houston mosque vandalized for 3rd time, director counts $30,000 in damages
Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect makes their way inside one of the prayer halls, and vandalizes it, before making their way to the women's prayer hall to do the same.
fox26houston.com
Houston fire trucks idle, unable to respond leaves firefighters concerned
HOUSTON - With much of Houston under a freeze and many using appliances to stay warm, firefighters are worried they won't be able to respond to calls due to staffing shortages. The Houston Professional Firefighters Association (HPFA) posted on Facebook that 17 engines and ladders were idle or unable to...
'He didn't deserve this' | Family of man found shot to death in north Houston wants answers
HOUSTON — Family members of a man found shot to death Friday in north Houston are looking for answers about his killing. Luis Casillas was found dead in the parking lot of a business off the North Freeway near South Victory Drive. Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or a motive.
Houston police investigating death of man in Third Ward fire
The man was possibly intoxicated so his friend put him in a wheelchair and set up a fire so he could keep warm, Houston police said.
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Navasota Examiner
Byrd responsible for southside shooting
Off-duty Navasota Police Officers working an off-duty assignment Thursday, Dec. 15, reported hearing several gunshots on the southside of Navasota. At approximately 9:55 p.m., the shots were heard. Officers searched the area, but no damages were reported. Shortly thereafter, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Radcliff for reports of a residence sustaining damage. Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred.
fox26houston.com
Deadly Houston bar shooting suspect turns himself in to police
HOUSTON - A man connected to a deadly shooting outside a Houston bar has turned himself in to police. Quanell X was with Brandon McKinney on Wednesday morning when he walked into HPD headquarters downtown. He was wanted for murder, accused of killing a woman outside a bar in Montrose...
A look back at Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's biggest moments of 2022
Indictments, a tough campaign challenge and tussles with state leaders marked the judge's year.
Click2Houston.com
‘Refrain’ due to ‘strain’: City officials in surrounding Houston areas ask residents to stop dripping faucets
HOUSTON – There has already been confusion on whether “to drip or not to drip” during this week’s “big chill,” but that may no longer be an issue because several local officials are asking people in the surrounding Houston areas to stop dripping their faucets as it can cause more harm than good at this time.
Islamic Center vandalized in West Houston, video shows
HOUSTON — A West Houston Islamic Center appeared to have been vandalized this week. The Islamic Education Center at 2313 S Voss Road was smeared and splattered with red paint. Video taken by a KHOU 11 News photographer showed the words “women,” “free Iran,” and “stop executions” with red handprints, and several words that appeared to be written in Arabic.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Seeks the Public Help in Identifying the Deceased Individual
Announcement Date: 12/21/2022 Date of Death/Recovery: 8/2/2022. IFS Case Number: ML22-3275 Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Department 1024596-22 NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/95762. Recovery Location: HWY 225 East, Pasadena, TX 77503. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male Height:. 65-71 inches Age: 50-70yo Race: White. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. Healed fracture of the nasal bones...
One dead in Highway 80 crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Texas DPS says one man is dead and three more are in the hospital after a deadly crash on Highway 80. Investigators say that the crash happened just one mile west of Midland on Highway 80 on Wednesday, December 21, at 6:40 pm. They say that a vehicle trying to enter from a service road […]
