Lolo, MT

NBCMontana

Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated

MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

A Magical Christmas Day With Free Rides at Carousel for Missoula

The weather is sure being naughty, but there is somethin' nice in downtown Missoula this Sunday. Once all the presents have been opened and the kids now have even more energy built up than they did a few hours ago, why not escape the house for awhile and enjoy a wonderful family outing? And you won't even have to put on layer after layer of winter clothing to do it.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Christmas lights around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Solving for sewage in Somers

It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
SOMERS, MT
montanarightnow.com

BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition

The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians

There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Holiday Horror: What It’s Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula

To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold

There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Big Sky High School debuts digital hall passes in Missoula

Ever since students returned to physical classrooms after the COVID pandemic, Big Sky High School principal Jennifer Courtney began noticing more students out of class than at any point in her career. In an effort to re-acclimate students to normal school routines she introduced “e-hallpass,” a digital hall pass system,...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

The allures of the Montana Grizzlies: Class of 2023 commits sound off on why they chose UM

MISSOULA – As the clock ticked towards the Dec. 21 signing day, Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven had a decision to make. With the University of Montana hot on his trail and the feeling mutual, the University of North Dakota came in late and cooled things down by offering him a scholarship. Suddenly it became a two-way race between the Grizzlies and the Fighting Hawks.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Googled This The Most Nationally

Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
MISSOULA, MT
