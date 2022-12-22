Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
NBCMontana
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Cold enough for you? Montana becomes Alaska in dangerous cold snap
Temperatures might not have hit the record marks for cold weather everywhere Thursday morning, but we haven't heard anyone complaining, as Montana copes with an epic cold snap. That doesn't mean a few records weren't snapped as well. In Lincoln, where wind chills topped 60-below early Thursday morning, the mercury...
A Magical Christmas Day With Free Rides at Carousel for Missoula
The weather is sure being naughty, but there is somethin' nice in downtown Missoula this Sunday. Once all the presents have been opened and the kids now have even more energy built up than they did a few hours ago, why not escape the house for awhile and enjoy a wonderful family outing? And you won't even have to put on layer after layer of winter clothing to do it.
NBCMontana
Christmas lights around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
Solving for sewage in Somers
It’s kind of a thing for septic pumpers and haulers to have puns on their trucks. One time, Conrad Eckert had one that said “Caution: Hauling political promises.”. Eckert took over his dad’s pumping and hauling business in 2012. Eckert senior started Eckert’s Septic Services in 1969, and his son has since renamed the business Eckert’s Patriot Pumpers.
montanarightnow.com
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
Take it Seriously! Dangerous Cold Settles on Western Montana
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula say Western Montana is still on track for "near record" cold temperatures Thursday morning. And there's still a chance we could even see some records fall. Forecaster Trent Smith said the latest information still shows Missoula with the coldest day in...
What The Holiday Season Means to Missoulians
There's a vibe to the holiday season that the whole country can feel. The red and green lights, the tinsel, the carols, the peppermint candies— we even have special words for this time of year, which makes me both jolly and merry. All of our traditions come together together to create this experience we share together as a nation. But there's another layer of the holidays that we have on a local level, which is particularly beautiful in this city. Here's what the holiday season means from a Missoulian's perspective:
Missoula Amazon warehouse began as speculative project
The new delivery station will receive orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country and dispatch delivery vans to bring those orders to Montana customers.
Holiday Horror: What It’s Like Last-Minute Shopping in Missoula
To quote the legendary Britney Spears "whoops, I did it again" not in a flirtatious way, but in a self-deprecating-and-anxious-as-hell sort of way. I've only had 30 Christmases so far, but it feels like I'm last-minute shopping for the millionth time. Oh well. The emergency trips to stores all across town have become another holiday tradition for me, and I've grown some fondness for it. From a seasoned veteran, here's what it's like last-minute shopping in Missoula.
Montana Christmas Could be Ruined by Snow & Bitter Cold
There won't be a single person singing "Let It Snow" in Montana this week, as the Treasure State gets pounded by every element of harsh, winter weather. And from the potential for feet of mountain snow to freezing rain and deep, subzero temperatures Christmas travel is going to be especially taxing.
Florence veterinarian pushes for brucella canis testing
A Florence veterinarian is advocating for brucella testing after losing her family dog to the bacteria.
Natural gas outage north of Stevensville
NorthWestern Energy is working tonight to restore natural gas service to customers north of Stevensville.
montanarightnow.com
Big Sky High School debuts digital hall passes in Missoula
Ever since students returned to physical classrooms after the COVID pandemic, Big Sky High School principal Jennifer Courtney began noticing more students out of class than at any point in her career. In an effort to re-acclimate students to normal school routines she introduced “e-hallpass,” a digital hall pass system,...
NBCMontana
Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
montanarightnow.com
The allures of the Montana Grizzlies: Class of 2023 commits sound off on why they chose UM
MISSOULA – As the clock ticked towards the Dec. 21 signing day, Billings Central linebacker Clay Oven had a decision to make. With the University of Montana hot on his trail and the feeling mutual, the University of North Dakota came in late and cooled things down by offering him a scholarship. Suddenly it became a two-way race between the Grizzlies and the Fighting Hawks.
Crews knock down fire in Missoula mobile home
The City of Missoula Fire Department was called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a trailer home on fire in the 600 block of Ivy Street.
Missoula Googled This The Most Nationally
Apparently Missoula is really interested in Beyoncé's latest album, Renaissance, we Googled it more than anywhere else in the country we nearly Googled it more than anywhere else in the country. Today I found out about Google's Local Year in Search, which is kind of like Spotify Wrapped, in...
NBCMontana
Woman faces multiple charges after back-to-back hit-and-run crashes
MISSOULA, Mont. — A woman is facing multiple charges following reports of two back-to-back hit-and-run crashes Saturday evening in Missoula. The Missoula Police Department responded to a call of a hit-and-run in the 3200 block of Clark Street around 6:48 p.m. According to public information officer Lydia Arnold, the...
