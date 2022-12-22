(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT ・ 8 DAYS AGO