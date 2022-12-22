ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Idaho State Journal

Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation

PHOENIX (AP) — A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of...
HILDALE, UT
ksl.com

Injured police K-9 from southern Utah making progress, handler says

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Police Department K-9 that was stabbed in the line of duty and critically injured this week is making progress at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas, the department announced Wednesday. "Riko is doing good and progressing all the time. He is too tough and stubborn...
HURRICANE, UT
ABC 4

St. George woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year. Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot

WASHINGTON — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog

(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Jones' 20 help Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Tevian Jones scored 20 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday. Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.
LAS CRUCES, NM

