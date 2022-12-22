Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The nuclear bomb that was dropped and lost at seaCristoval VictorialSavannah, GA
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Idaho State Journal
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty amid FBI investigation
PHOENIX (AP) — A polygamous leader accused of taking more than 20 wives, including underage girls, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges stemming from a federal investigation into his community on the Utah-Arizona border. Sam Bateman's case is the most recent example of...
ksl.com
Injured police K-9 from southern Utah making progress, handler says
HURRICANE — The Hurricane Police Department K-9 that was stabbed in the line of duty and critically injured this week is making progress at a veterinary clinic in Las Vegas, the department announced Wednesday. "Riko is doing good and progressing all the time. He is too tough and stubborn...
ksl.com
Man shot by police during home invasion; Hurricane K-9 'stable' after being stabbed
HURRICANE, Washington County — A Hurricane police K-9 stabbed in the neck Monday night remained in critical condition in Las Vegas on Tuesday as he awaited surgery, but was "stable," Hurricane police announced. Riko, a 5½-year-old Belgian malinois/German shepherd mix was injured Monday night as police were attempting to...
ABC 4
St. George woman accused of stealing thousands from former employer
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A St. George woman has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer’s personal business over the course of the last year. Cassandra Jacobson, 36, is facing charges of two counts of possessing forgery writing/device (third degree felony), one count...
ksl.com
Man arrested, charged with stabbing another man in Walmart parking lot
WASHINGTON — A fight in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday over texts sent to a woman left a Walmart employee with stab wounds and another man with criminal charges. Christopher Michael Helmbrecht, 22, was charged on Monday with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; and possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault, a class A misdemeanor.
ABC 4
Christmas Traps: St. George family creates unique challenge for Christmas
ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A St. George family is putting a new twist on Christmas. The Comstocks told ABC4 the holiday is more about the experience and less about the things, so they want to make sure the kids get that message. For the past 10 years, Brandon...
Gephardt Daily
Washington County sheriff clarifies dog leash ordinance after dispute between hiker with gun, hiker with unleashed canine
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office wants to clarify a dog leash ordinance after a hiker with an unleashed dog had an altercation with an armed hiker. The incident happened on Dec. 6. “Washington County Deputies responded to a report...
17-year-old girl collapses and dies at Hurricane treatment facility
A 17-year-old girl has died after she reportedly fell sick and collapsed at a treatment facility for troubled teens in Hurricane on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
890kdxu.com
Increased Patrols Coming to Southern Utah Trails Following Incident with a Gun, Dog
(St. George, UT) -- Law Enforcement says they will increase patrols on some Southern Utah trails after a hiker was accused of threatening a fellow hiker with a firearm earlier this month near the Tukupetsi Trailhead. Washington County Sherriff's deputies said the armed man, who was seen hiking a trail near Ivins has not been charged at this time. However, the sheriff's office has decided to increase patrolling in rural areas following heightened safety concerns. The statement said the deputies are doing everything they can to maintain public safety while respecting the constitutional rights of individuals on public land. This all apparently began over a dispute with an unleashed dog. Sheriff's Deputies say the armed man, said to be in his 70s told authorities he never aimed at the other hiker or the dog.
Community supports St. George family after mother dies in childbirth
This time of year often brings joy and feelings of gratitude, but one young family in St. George is suffering from incredible heartbreak: the loss of their mother during childbirth.
ksl.com
Jones' 20 help Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Tevian Jones scored 20 points as Southern Utah beat New Mexico State 79-75 in a Western Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday. Jones was 6 of 15 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Thunderbirds (9-5). Drake Allen was 5 of 8 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to add 14 points. Jason Spurgin recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 7 from the line.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Crews demolish longtime landmark in downtown St. George
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — A longtime landmark in St. George was demolished Friday morning. Locals came to the spot where the historic Flood Street chapel stood for nearly 70 years. Construction crews left a pallet of bricks for locals to take home to remember the historic church. The...
