BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family has identified the young man shot and killed inside Mall of America last week.Johntae Hudson, 19, succumbed to his injuries after being shot inside the Nordstrom department store on Friday. Those close to him call him the most loving and caring person to his family and friends.Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says it appears there was a physical altercation prior to the shooting. So far, police have arrested five people in connection to the shooting. The individuals arrested include three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men. They are being held on pending charges of second-degree murder, police said. Police are still looking into the motive. Videos posted on social media show shoppers hiding in stores. Some videos show shoppers running for cover after a loud bang is heard. One bystander's coat was grazed by a bullet.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 34 MINUTES AGO