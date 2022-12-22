ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klay Thompson had a message for the Memphis Grizzlies after getting the win over them on Sunday night. Thompson’s Golden State Warriors beat the Grizzlies 123-109 on Christmas despite playing without Steph Curry (shoulder) and Andrew Wiggins (groin). That was a big win for the Warriors because of the recent history between the teams. The... The post Klay Thompson had message for Grizzlies after win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets' romp past Blazers

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 11 assists, Jamal Murray scored 25 points and 12 assists, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 120-107. Michael Porter Jr. had 18 points in his return from a 13-game absence, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 14 and Aaron Gordon 13 for the Nuggets.
