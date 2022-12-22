Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations
Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
Residents gather for Christmas morning Mass in Huntington
Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday morning attending Christmas Mass with their families at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
Love stories: They met in kindergarten and never lost touch: Caroline and Joseph Ferreri mark 50 years of love, laughter and happily ever after
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Caroline Petosa and Joseph Ferreri met when they were kindergarten students at the former St. John Villa Academy. The year was 1953. But they remember that day like it was yesterday. Then, when St. Ann’s School opened in Dongan Hills two years later, Caroline transferred...
‘Missing’ Mayor Adams quips he was ‘hiding’ from Post while attending midnight mass
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has not been seen for days amid a historic storm battering the region, was spotted attending Christmas midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday night. When probed by The Post on where he had been for the past couple of days, Hizzoner quipped he’d been “getting some rest and hiding from The Post.” But just days earlier on Tuesday night, Adams — who’s known for his late-night lifestyle — made sure to drop by and party at the New York Post’s Christmas bash in Chelsea. He then went MIA Thursday, prompting a New...
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding
Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
Deaf, mute woman reported missing in Elmont: Nassau PD
ELMONT, NY (PIX11) — A deaf and mute woman was reported missing in Elmont on Friday, police said. Samatha Denise Primus, 46, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, officials said. She has limited sign language abilities. Primus was last seen at a Savoy Avenue home, police said. She may have headed toward Brooklyn. […]
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
Patchogue-Medford HS classes go remote following after-school fights
A letter from the superintendent says the shift to online learning came after a handful of after-school fights on campus on Wednesday.
pix11.com
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. NYC could see 1,000 migrants a day. Manhattan...
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Doctor found with throat slashed in NYC park ID’d as Bruce Maurice Henry
A pediatrician found with his throat slashed in a Manhattan park was seen driving his car out of his Bronx apartment building garage just hours before his gruesome demise, a “shocked” longtime resident said. The body of doomed doctor Bruce Maurice Henry, 60, was found early Friday, on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park around 2:15 a.m., cops and sources said. In addition to having his throat cut, the physician had been stabbed multiple times, sources said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The motive for the killing is unclear, said cops, who noted they don’t know why Henry,...
yonkerstimes.com
Andrew Cuomo Dines with Kellyanne Conway at Il Postino
The other piece to this puzzle is that the NYC press were alerted that this political odd couple were dining together on a Wednesday night at 10pm. Both the NY Post and Daily News ran stories on the dinner and had photos of both leaving. Whatever the reason for the...
Man, 54, stabbed to death on Brooklyn street
A 54-year-old man was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn street early Monday, police said. The victim was stabbed multiple times in the back and neck near Rockaway Blvd. and Livonia Ave. in Brownsville about 3:45 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made. ©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune ...
Doctor stabbed to death in Harlem park
A pediatrician was found with his throat fatally slashed in a Harlem park Friday, police sources told The Post. The 60-year-old doctor, whose name is being withheld pending family notification, was discovered unconscious and unresponsive on a stairway near 120th Street in Marcus Garvey Park in Manhattan around 2:15 a.m., sources said. The physician — who has worked in hospitals including at an emergency room in New Jersey — was found with multiple stabs and slash wounds, and his throat was cut, sources said. EMS pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly before 3 a.m. This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
Fire rips through Farmingdale home on Christmas Eve
They say it started at 7 a.m. on West Oak Street with the flames were coming from the second floor of the home.
longisland.com
Cafe La Bella Notte in Farmingdale Destroyed by "Suspicious" Fire, Officials Say
The Arson Bomb Squad reports the details of a commercial fire that occurred on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:35 pm in Farmingdale. According to detectives, officers responded to a fire at the Cafe La Bella Notte located at 180 Merritts Road. Upon arrival, officers observed the business to be engulfed in flames.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson Station home cook awarded blue ribbon
Congratulations to Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station who was recently awarded a Blue Ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple recipe. To land the award, McGreevy served up a full-flavored dish that was both tasty and easy to prepare. “Not too many...
