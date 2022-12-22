Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES MISSOURIANS TO DROP OFF USED CHRISTMAS TREES
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites Missourians to drop off their live Christmas trees to be used for habitat improvement around central Missouri. MDC will accept trees at the Central Regional Office any time of day through the end of January. To donate your tree (real trees only), please...
Cursed? Another Life Perishes in Missouri’s Most Dangerous Lake
I used to shrug off mentions that there's a curse on Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now that another life has been taken by what is ranked as America's most dangerous lake, I'm beginning to seriously wonder if it's true after all. Fox 2 in St. Louis is reporting that...
mycouriertribune.com
Conservation dept. reports 16,032 deer harvested during antlerless hunting
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 16,032 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer hunting season, Dec. 3 to 11. Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 15,019.
What’s the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It’s Loaded
If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri
Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
Watch a Mammoth Unexpected Christmas Meteor Explode Over Missouri
There are several times per year during known meteor showers when it's not unusual to see something like this. However, this huge meteor was completely unexpected as it exploded over Missouri as captured on video by a photographer. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies on YouTube shared this video from Albany,...
The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark
Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022
It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
muddyrivernews.com
Producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe in frigid temperatures
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Extremely cold weather is forecast for the days before Christmas, putting cattle at risk. Temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit are predicted, with the wind chill factor much lower in parts of Missouri. As temperatures drop, producers need to ensure their cattle are kept safe in the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Governor’s Mansion Decorated With Christmas Trees
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is decorated with Christmas trees for the holidays. In late November, a 40-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Tom and Sue Gleich (gleech) of Wildwood, Missouri. Holly Dentner with the Missouri Department of Conservation explains how the tree was placed in the front lawn…
KMZU
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Missouri using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Most commonly seen birds in Missouri
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
mycouriertribune.com
Santa's reindeer get movement approval from state
Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. According to the state, Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit last week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for part of the Ozarks into Monday morning. The watch lasts from 9 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday. The Missouri counties include:. Barry, Mo. Barton, Mo. Benton, Mo. Cedar, Mo. Christian, Mo. Dade, Mo.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri
Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI LEGISLATORS FILE LEGISLATION TO LOWER FOREIGN LAND OWNERSHIP IN MISSOURI
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, State Senator Jason Bean and State Representative Kurtis Gregory are joining forces to shield Missourians from foreign land ownership deals that could impact agricultural farmland and military bases. Bean and Gregory have both filed legislation that would lower the foreign land ownership percentage from 1...
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
KYTV
SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois
Ameren reports thousands of power outages Thursday evening in Missouri and Illinois as bitter cold settles into both states.
