Missouri State

100.9 The Eagle

What's the New Richest City in Missouri? This One & It's Loaded

If you're looking for a city with the most bling, which one sits at the top in Missouri? There's a new #1 and the households there are completely loaded with cash. Even as a kid, I could tell that Chesterfield, Missouri was for the well-to-do. That's not a criticism, by the way. I'm happy when people find success. Sure, there might have been a little envy in that statement, too, but my point is that the people who live in Chesterfield aren't bad people because they're rich. And, boy are they rich. Only In Your State recently updated their richest cities in Missouri and good ole Chesterfield is now perched at the top at #1.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri

Thanks to voters’ approval of Amendment 3 in November, hundreds of Missourians can look forward to having some marijuana-related crimes automatically erased from their records. Advocates for expungement, including some Republicans in the state legislature, want that automatic process to be expanded to other misdemeanors and felonies. They are pushing for so-called clean-slate legislation to […] The post Clean-slate laws could bring sweeping criminal expungements to Missouri appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
CJ Coombs

The historic Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House is in the oldest town of Missouri and part of a national landmark

Front and southern side of the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House, Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.Photo byNyttend, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 21, 1969, the Jacques Dubreuil Guibourd House (or Guibourd House or La Maison de Guibourd) was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It was also designated as a contributing property to the U.S. National Historic Landmark District on October 9, 1960. The home was built around 1806 and Jacques Guibourd and his family resided there.
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
100.9 The Eagle

Nearly 400 Quakes Along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri in 2022

It's been a busy year along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri. At last count, there have already been nearly 400 measurable quakes in this seismically-active region of America. Since I am a self-proclaimed earth science nut, I did this search just out of curiosity. I wondered out loud how many New Madrid Fault quakes there have been near Missouri over the last year. The short answer is a lot. The long answer according to the USGS is 389 measurable quakes as of this writing.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Governor's Mansion Decorated With Christmas Trees

(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri Governor’s Mansion is decorated with Christmas trees for the holidays. In late November, a 40-foot Norway Spruce was donated by Tom and Sue Gleich (gleech) of Wildwood, Missouri. Holly Dentner with the Missouri Department of Conservation explains how the tree was placed in the front lawn…
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Most commonly seen birds in Missouri

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Missouri using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 117 count sites in Missouri. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Santa's reindeer get movement approval from state

Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. According to the state, Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit last week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
MISSOURI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Missouri

Let’s take a look at some of the best places to beat the heat in Missouri!. You’ve probably never seen anything like the Gunner Pool dam before. The Civil Conservation Corps built the wall on North Sylamore Creek in the 1930s, using stones from the area. The dam almost seems natural at first appearance, or like something you might learn about in a fantasy book.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

SUV crashes into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks

BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash where an SUV drove into a mobile home near Lake of the Ozarks Sunday. According to Troop F, no one was injured when the SUV attempted to make a U-turn and ended up skidding off the road and into the house.

