Oceanside, NY

nassauobserver.com

Massapequa’s Lockhart Students Make Wishes Come True

It was another very successful year for the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Students and staff collectively raised more than $9,500, which will grant wishes to three children. The 34th annual Make-A-Wish concert on Dec. 23 featured musical performances by the fifth...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations

Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Baldwin parent takes issue with school district busing policy

Shawn White said she thinks the Baldwin School District bus zone policy is failing the district’s children. In September, her daughter, Zoey, 11, began attending Baldwin Middle School, but in recent weeks she has sometimes faced a difficult challenge: a dangerous, nearly mile-and-a-half walk to school. The Whites’ home,...
BALDWIN, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Port Jefferson Station home cook awarded blue ribbon

Congratulations to Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station who was recently awarded a Blue Ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple recipe. To land the award, McGreevy served up a full-flavored dish that was both tasty and easy to prepare. “Not too many...
PORT JEFFERSON STATION, NY
rew-online.com

Hempstead Industrial Development Agency Gives Preliminary OK to Benefits for Upgrade of Westbury Office Building

Fred Parola, CEO of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency (IDA), said the agency has given preliminary approval to a package of economic development incentives that will assist a developer update a more-than-40-year-old office building in Westbury. The IDA, meeting on Dec. 20, granted initial approval to the incentives...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Democracy and tech intersect to name Station Street in uptown Port Jeff

Station Street, a one-way corridor between Port Jefferson train station and Port Jefferson Crossing apartments in Upper Port, is set to open early next year. Following an upcoming Jan. 3 public hearing and a vote by the village’s board of trustees, the street will be codified within the village code. In an exclusive interview with Mayor Margot Garant, she offered some updates on the roadway opening.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
longisland.com

Nassau County Department of Public Works Announces Virtual Public Meeting for Nassau Hub Transit Initiative

The Nassau County Department of Public Works Planning Division will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative. The Nassau Hub Transit Initiative will identify a bus rapid transit (BRT) service to address congestion and create enhanced connectivity between major destinations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The Project Study area, which includes the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site, is home to multiple commercial, downtown, and institutional activity centers. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback to identify a range of BRT alternatives to connect the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative’s Initial Operating Segment (IOS) to an LIRR Main Line station. This meeting is intended to review the work completed thus far and provide an opportunity for the public to share input that will guide the County’s next steps. Areas of focus will include the following:
The Staten Island Advance

As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding

Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
BELLMORE, NY
PIX11

National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY

