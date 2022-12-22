Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Best 5-Star Hotels to Stay in New York CityBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
nassauobserver.com
Massapequa’s Lockhart Students Make Wishes Come True
It was another very successful year for the annual Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser at Lockhart Elementary School in the Massapequa School District. Students and staff collectively raised more than $9,500, which will grant wishes to three children. The 34th annual Make-A-Wish concert on Dec. 23 featured musical performances by the fifth...
Herald Community Newspapers
Seaford 9/11 Memorial Committee seeks nominations
Since 2002 the Honorary Patriot Award has been presented annually to individuals nominated by the public and selected by the 9/11 Seaford Memorial Committee in honor of the five Seaford High School alumni lost on September 11, 2001. The SHS alumni are Thomas Haskell (FDNY), Timothy Haskell (FDNY), John Perry (NYPD), Robert Sliwak (Cantor-Fitzgerald) and Michael Wittenstein (Cantor-Fitzgerald).
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin parent takes issue with school district busing policy
Shawn White said she thinks the Baldwin School District bus zone policy is failing the district’s children. In September, her daughter, Zoey, 11, began attending Baldwin Middle School, but in recent weeks she has sometimes faced a difficult challenge: a dangerous, nearly mile-and-a-half walk to school. The Whites’ home,...
Brooklyn native donates $10K in presents to his father’s old middle school
BED-STUY, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Stephen Decatur Middle School 35 in Bed-Stuy transformed into a winter wonderland full of gifts for the second year in a row, with $10,000 worth of presents waiting to be handed out to the students. “Our students’ faces are lit up, and we are so, so happy to be a part […]
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Port Jefferson Station home cook awarded blue ribbon
Congratulations to Susan McGreevy of Port Jefferson Station who was recently awarded a Blue Ribbon by Just A Pinch Recipes for her Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Apple recipe. To land the award, McGreevy served up a full-flavored dish that was both tasty and easy to prepare. “Not too many...
rew-online.com
Hempstead Industrial Development Agency Gives Preliminary OK to Benefits for Upgrade of Westbury Office Building
Fred Parola, CEO of the Town of Hempstead Industrial Development Agency (IDA), said the agency has given preliminary approval to a package of economic development incentives that will assist a developer update a more-than-40-year-old office building in Westbury. The IDA, meeting on Dec. 20, granted initial approval to the incentives...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Democracy and tech intersect to name Station Street in uptown Port Jeff
Station Street, a one-way corridor between Port Jefferson train station and Port Jefferson Crossing apartments in Upper Port, is set to open early next year. Following an upcoming Jan. 3 public hearing and a vote by the village’s board of trustees, the street will be codified within the village code. In an exclusive interview with Mayor Margot Garant, she offered some updates on the roadway opening.
longisland.com
Nassau County Department of Public Works Announces Virtual Public Meeting for Nassau Hub Transit Initiative
The Nassau County Department of Public Works Planning Division will host a virtual public meeting regarding the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative. The Nassau Hub Transit Initiative will identify a bus rapid transit (BRT) service to address congestion and create enhanced connectivity between major destinations and the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR). The Project Study area, which includes the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum site, is home to multiple commercial, downtown, and institutional activity centers. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback to identify a range of BRT alternatives to connect the Nassau Hub Transit Initiative’s Initial Operating Segment (IOS) to an LIRR Main Line station. This meeting is intended to review the work completed thus far and provide an opportunity for the public to share input that will guide the County’s next steps. Areas of focus will include the following:
Staten Island couple honored for role in making the borough a bit sweeter every day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Maria and James Carrozza make Staten Island a little bit sweeter every day. This powerhouse husband-and-wife team owns and operates four of the borough’s most beloved bakeries: The Cake Chef, The Cake Chef’s Cookie Jar, Piece A Cake and Cookie Jar New Dorp. Maria...
As Bed Bath & Beyond prepares to shutter S.I. location, here are 10 other national chains that have closed their doors
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Selling sheets, towels and small kitchen appliances is not an easy business. In fact, retail as a whole is one large competitive game. The recent news of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Staten Island departure is proof, as the company recently announced the New Springville location will be closing its doors for good. But BBB is not the first corporation to leave a hole in our business landscape.
Residents gather for Christmas morning Mass in Huntington
Hundreds of residents gathered Sunday morning attending Christmas Mass with their families at the Church of St. Patrick in Huntington.
NY1
The Bronx's Egidio Pastry Shop specializes in Sicilian Christmas cookies
NY1 went to each borough and discover some of the city's best kept secrets this holiday season. "News All Day" traveled to Egidio Pastry Shop in Little Italy in the Bronx where they sell special Christmas cookies. For more information and to buy their cookies, go to EgidioPastry.com.
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore, Merrick slammed by coastal flooding
Bellmore and Merrick awoke to a messy scene Friday morning. An overnight rainstorm that brought the hamlets high winds and heavy rainfall, coupled by high tide beginning around 8:40 a.m., led to flooding in neighborhoods near the coast. Those living south of Merrick Road in Bellmore shared on community Facebook...
Several LI communities in cleanup mode following storm surge
Villages like Island Park were underwater from the storm’s surge, causing plenty of damage.
COVID-19: Cases Rising In Suffolk County, Wastewater Testing Reveals
State leaders are urging people to take precautions ahead of holiday gatherings as new data shows COVID-19 cases are rising on Long Island. Wastewater testing shows that COVID-19 cases are climbing in Suffolk County, the county’s health department revealed Thursday, Dec. 22. Testing found “substantial to high” levels of...
Brooklyn residents enjoy Chinese food on Christmas Day
Families filled the Han Dynasty in Downtown Brooklyn on Christmas Day.
National Grid urges customers to conserve energy until late Christmas Day
NEW YORK (PIX11) — National Grid is asking their customers to conserve energy through tomorrow afternoon without sacrificing safety. National Grid services Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. According to National Grid, the owners of natural gas pipelines have reported issues with their equipment. The problem is due to the cold temperatures and higher […]
Man braves Wantagh's wet conditions by kayaking through floodwaters
A family member from inside the Bellair Street house can be heard disagreeing with the man's decision.
Update: Power Outages Reported; Schools Cut Activities
Update: 10:40pm The National Weather Service said wind chill values could make temperatures feel as if they’re between -5 and -15 on Saturday. Power outages were reported around the area Friday as winds swept the area overnight, from Lloyd Harbor and Eaton’s Neck south to Read More ...
Comments / 0