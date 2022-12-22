Read full article on original website
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,119 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
NY to spend nearly $600 million every year on immigrantsMark StarNew York City, NY
A 'Birds Aren't Real' Protest in New York Went Viral After Thousands AttendIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
New Jersey Schools Get an F in Standardized Test Scores
In news that will come as a surprise to no one, New Jersey's student standardized test scores have been released and the news isn't good. For the first time since 2019, public schools resumed administering standardized tests. New Jersey is one of the last states to release results. To the surprise of no one, the pandemic has set back education in our state dramatically.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
More NJ schools impose mask mandates for 2023
School officials in Camden are citing a rise in COVID and other respiratory illnesses as the reason for imposing a district wide mask mandate when students and staff return to school following the Winter break. "Upon returning, CCSD will implement a two-week mandatory masking policy through January 17, 2023, for...
Health Officer institutes new COVID-19 recommendations
Based on reporting by the state Department of Health for the week ending Dec. 23, Camden County has joined 18 other counties throughout New Jersey with a high community level for COVID-19. In addition, the state DOH has also reported that transmission of the virus, like the rest of New Jersey is high as well in the county.
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
NJ family searches for kidney donor for 10-year-old girl with rare condition
NORTH BERGEN — A New Jersey family has mobilized to find their 10-year-old a living kidney donor, as the girl's rare genetic condition has caused critical kidney disease. Bella Prado was born with Triple X Syndrome. "I lived in the hospital for the first three years of my life...
Study reveals NJ’s most popular gift this holiday season
As we get older, it becomes more complicated to shop for Christmas gifts. We buy what we want throughout the year so what do we actually NEED during the holidays?. I’m all about gift cards. I’ll accept any kind I get, but many people aren't too accepting of them because it's not as personal.
N.J. reports 2,343 COVID cases, 17 deaths; most of state has ‘high’ community levels, CDC says
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,343 COVID-19 cases and 17 confirmed deaths on Friday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added eight new counties to the list of those with “high” community levels of the coronavirus. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is...
NJ warns employees and businesses that use direct deposit
❌ Scammers are using personal information to trick companies into diverting direct deposit payments. 🧐 Companies, as well as workers, need to be careful. Do you get your paycheck deposited electronically into your checking or savings account?. New Jersey cybersecurity officials are warning Garden State workers and companies about...
New Jersey residents advised to destroy spotted lanternfly egg masses this winter
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
N.J. homeless shelters prepare for rush as freezing temps spread across state
Shelters across New Jersey are bracing for a surge in visitors as freezing temperatures force the homeless population indoors. A dangerous flash freeze could follow rain, flooding and 60 mile-per-hour winds Thursday as many New Jersey families prepare for the holiday weekend. The forecast means most families in the Garden...
This Is My Very Personal New Jersey Christmas Story 2022
The true meaning of Christmas is a phrase that began to appear in the mid-19th century. It wasn’t even discussed in this manner prior to this time; because Americans had a different set of priorities. This was the time that you can actually chart America’s shift towards “Santa Claus”...
Don’t wait: NJ holiday drive-thru displays still open through the end of 2022
The holidays in New Jersey can be a stressful time of year, but one that's also full of joy. Now that the season is winding down, perhaps there are a few things we feel we might've missed out on or simply overlooked. It's understandable since overdrive is the only speed...
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. If you've been keeping up with the news, you've heard about the major Pre-Christmas storm hitting the country. Some parts of the US are getting buried under snow. While snow is on...
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey Expected To Allow Medicaid Beneficiaries To Remain Enrolled Despite New Federal Law Allowing States To Remove Ineligible People
Despite a law included in the 4,155-page government funding bill approved by Congress on Friday which allows states to start removing ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries for the first rime since the Covid Public Health Emergency was declared, the state of New Jersey is not expected to exercise that option, and will likely wait until the end of the Public Health Emergency before removing people from the program, TLS has learned.
southarkansassun.com
$500 boost to be distributed this month: Good news for the 68,000 low-income families in New Jersey
According to the website of the New Jersey Department of Treasury, on November 18, 2022, 68,000 low-income families in the state will receive a $500 check this month as part of the ITIN Holders Direct Assistance Program. The program is funded by the American Rescue Plan and is designed to...
N.J. reports 3,010 COVID cases, 21 deaths; positive test count up more than 50% from last month
New Jersey health officials reported another 3,010 COVID-19 cases and 21 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the average number of daily positive tests and fatalities continue to rise headed into the holiday weekend. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests is 2,032, up 6% from a week ago and...
Looking for work? New Jersey is the 4th best state to get a job
There are so many people out of work across the country, it's good to know that you can get a job in New Jersey much easier than in most other states. With the labor force participation rate at 62.1%, one of the lowest rates in decades, WalletHub today released updated data on 2022’s States Where Employers Are Struggling the Most. If you scroll down, and farther down, and even farther down than that you'll see that New Jersey comes in at 48 making us the 4th best state to get a job in.
