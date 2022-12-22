Read full article on original website
Related
Madison County DA: Office needs $2 million more annually to operate
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard said his office needs about $5.5 million annually to operate. The problem is his office only receives a combined $3.5 million from the county and the state to do so. In this past, his office made up the difference through “gimmick” funding provided by the State Legislature such as receiving recovery money from the bad check unit.
256today.com
Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama.
Now that Dale Strong has officially submitted his letter to Gov. Kay Ivey resigning as Madison County Commission chairman effective Jan. 2, attention shifts to who might replace him. Ivey will make the appointment and word is that Madison County Commissioners Phil Vandiver and Phil Riddick have submitted paperwork along with former Speaker Mac McCutchen. However, a new name that emerged this week is Madison Mayor Paul Finley.
altoday.com
Judge Steven King suspended by Judicial Inquiry Commission
On Tuesday, the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) suspended Blount County Circuit Judge Steven D. King over allegations he violated the Alabama canons of judicial ethics. The JIC claims in the complaint that Judge King sent an anonymous complaint letter to the media claiming that a Warrior police officer and...
southerntorch.com
Whataburger Seeks New Location for FP
FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Fort Payne City Council held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, December 2o. Mayor Brian Bain informed the Council that the contract between the City and Mahogany Properties, which represents Whataburger, had been terminated. The property (the former Jefferson’s location) which was previously slated for the chain restaurant, will not accommodate their building.
Is this the best place to watch bats in Alabama?
Watch your head! If you're looking for the perfect place to watch bats in Alabama — the drive isn't too far from the Rocket City.
Governor Ivey awards Huntsville grant to fight homelessness
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Tuesday announced she is awarding $2.65 million to help Alabamians who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless obtain shelter and other related services. The funds from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will assist 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to...
Alabama power outages: Hundreds remain without service; TVA suspends rolling blackouts
Update 4:30 p.m. – Power companies are working to restore service for hundreds of Alabamians who experienced outages amid below-freezing temperatures on Christmas Eve. As of about 4:30 p.m., Alabama Power reported 59 active outages, down from about 150 earlier Saturday. Currently, 156 customers, primarily in central Alabama, are affected by service outages – down from a high of about 6,000 earlier Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Utilities responds to multiple outages in Madison County
Power to all customers has been restored. As of 6 o 'clock on Christmas Eve now only 350 customers are without power. If you are without power, Huntsville Utilities asks you please refrain from using major appliances (washer/dryer, dishwasher, etc.) for at least 15 minutes after your service is restored.
Orion Amphitheater redefines Huntsville’s- and Alabama’s- music scene
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
earnthenecklace.com
Madison Neal Leaving WHNT-TV: Where Is the Huntsville Reporter Going?
Madison Neal has been doing an outstanding job at WHNT News 19 for four years. Viewers love the sweet smile of the Miss Alabama Volunteer. So, they were naturally disheartened when they learned Madison Neal was leaving WHNT-TV. They have many questions about her departure and especially want to know whether she is also quitting the journalism industry. Here’s what the journalist said about her departure from WHNT.
WAAY-TV
UPDATED: Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal announce delays, closures due to weather
UPDATE: Huntsville recreation centers and Madison city buildings have closed early due to the extreme temperatures. Redstone Arsenal and the cities of Huntsville and Madison will be opening later than usual Friday due to the weather. Redstone Arsenal will delay reporting times until 10 a.m. Friday, with services and operations...
WAFF
TVA announced it will no longer perform rolling blackouts as of Saturday morning
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has ended rolling blackouts as of 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson for Huntsville Utilities. If you are still without power, call (256) 535-4448. According to Huntsville Utilities, there are 1,100 customers without power. These power outages are...
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
WHNT-TV
One Dead After Huntsville Club Shooting
A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. A customer was allegedly shot by a security guard at Club 3208 in Huntsville early Thursday morning, according to the Huntsville Police Department. Man Arrested in Connection...
Vehicle drives into home in Madison: Huntsville Police Department
The Huntsville Police Department said a vehicle hit a Madison home Sunday after officers believe the driver suffered a medical emergency.
What is your county’s COVID-19 community level?
Almost three years after the first reported cases of COVID-19, the virus continues to impact the Tennessee Valley.
WHNT-TV
Woman Pleads Guilty to Ex-Husband's Murder
A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. A capital murder case from 2019 has finally been resolved in Lauderdale County. Chris Crumbly, a NASA veteran, who is now with the Institute for Digital Advancement (IDEA). He and Steve talk about Artemis, now that the mission is complete.
Arctic blast may bring more cranes to Alabama
Officials at Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge say 12 endangered whooping cranes and about 15,000 sandhill cranes have already flown into the refuge near Decatur and this week’s winter weather blast could send even more of the majestic birds to Alabama. The refuge, a 35,000-acre preserve managed by the U.S....
WAAY-TV
Christmas crash damages house in Madison
An SUV crashed into a house in Madison Christmas night and caused significant damage but no serious injuries. An SUV went off Dustin Lane, through a brick wall and completely into the house. HEMSI checked the driver but no one had to be transported to the hospital. The homeowner was...
WAAY-TV
40th annual Huntsville City Classic set to begin Tuesday
The 40th annual Huntsville City Classic is set to begin at Huntsville High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, with the first game tipping off at 9 a.m. This year's tournament features 16 teams, each hoping to be the last one standing on Dec. 29. Here's a look at who will...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
210K+
Followers
65K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1