Green Bay, WI

A look at Aaron Rodgers' track record vs. Miami over the course of his career

By John Dillon
 4 days ago
As the NFL’s reigning MVP for two straight seasons, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is among the most accomplished players at his position in league history. His expert play and uncanny ability to find receivers downfield is unmatched, and the Packers will need him to channel everything he’s got against the Miami Dolphins on Christmas day.

Over the course of his career, Rodgers has played the Dolphins three times, securing victory for Green Bay in two of those matchups. He won the only game that he played on the road against Miami, and has posted exceptionally great numbers against the Dolphins after a mediocre start against them in 2010.

In his last two matchups against Miami, he put up a passer rating of 99.7 and 112.1 and combined for five passing touchdowns while avoiding interceptions. Rodgers needs to build on that stellar track record on Sunday, as the Packers will be at a distinct disadvantage against the burgeoning Dolphins on the road.

His worst start against Miami, Green Bay’s matchup against the Dolphins in 2010, resulted in a three-point loss at Lambeau Field. He threw for over 300 yards and managed to find Packers legend Greg Jennings for a touchdown, but turned the ball over on one interception.

Members of the Green Bay faithful would be forgiven for having forgotten about this disastrous Week 6 loss that took place more than a decade ago, and though the Packers will likely be underdogs on Sunday, they can’t afford to replicate their 2010 performance in primetime for the Christmas matchup.

Rodgers is a consummate professional and has shown an ability to win against all odds in years past, so despite Green Bay’s underdog status, fans shouldn’t rule the Packers out in this game. If he can make some of his signature throws that have come to define his career in Green Bay, the team just might be able to get past the Dolphins to secure their seventh win of the season.

