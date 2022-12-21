Read full article on original website
Bender scores 24, Lake Mills boys top Jefferson 78-50
LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore guard AJ Bender led all scorers with 24 points and Lake Mills' boys basketball team surged past visiting Jefferson 78-50 in a nonconference game on Tuesday afternoon. The L-Cats (4-3) scored 44 second-half points after leading 34-29 at the break and Bender had 13 in the second half. Liam Carrigan chipped in 13 points, Ty Schaefer contributed 12 and Brady Benish scored all nine of his points from beyond the arc for Lake Mills, which hit nine 3s. ...
Seth Henigan helps Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 in Dallas
DALLAS (AP) — The First Responder Bowl provided both a homecoming and redemption for Memphis sophomore quarterback Seth Henigan Henigan threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns — two of them to Eddie Lewis — and Jeyvon Ducker ran for two scores to help Memphis rout Utah State 38-10 on Tuesday. The Tigers’ regular-season finale was a 34-31 loss to SMU in the same stadium, when Henigan — from about 70 miles north of Dallas in Denton — threw an interception into the end zone on the final play. “Seth’s going back home; is he going to have flashbacks?” Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. “To see him come out and do what he did statistically today and lead our team to victory was huge.”
