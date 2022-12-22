Aaron Jones looks to duplicate stellar 2018 performance vs. Dolphins

Star running back Aaron Jones has made a huge difference for the Green Bay Packers this season and will look to make his mark on their Christmas day game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16. For Jones, big numbers against Miami would continue a trend that he started back in 2018 when he rushed for over 140 yards and two touchdowns on just 15 carries against the Dolphins that season.

Jones will have the benefit of fellow running back A.J. Dillon to help carry the load against Miami in Sunday’s matchup, which could help him sustain the unconscionable 9.7 yards per carry average that he achieved against the Dolphins in his only meeting against the team. Green Bay’s rushing attack is sure to have a major effect on the outcome of this game, even with reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers slinging the ball in the passing game.

Over the course of the 2022 season, Jones has split carries with Dillon in every game the Packers have played. He has a good chance to eclipse the 1000-yard mark on the season against Miami and will be motivated to find the same success found against the Dolphins in 2018 in his effort to will Green Bay to their seventh win of the year.

He won’t be able to do it alone, though, and Dillon will almost certainly cut into his workload as the game wears on. A capable runner himself, Dillon has 660 rushing yards under his belt through 14 games and could see more carries near the goal line in scoring situations. He has scored five touchdowns to Jones’ two on the year, though the latter is clearly the team’s lead back, having started all 14 games for the Packers this season.

One thing is certain; Green Bay’s offense won’t be one-dimensional in their effort to take down the Dolphins on Sunday.