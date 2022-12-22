Read full article on original website
kbbi.org
Candlelight Carols: A capella holiday music performed by Homer High School's Swing Choir
This program was recorded live on December 15, 2022 at The Mariner Theater at Homer High School. The program hosts are choir members Leah Evans and Thea Person. The Homer High School Swing Choir sings under the direction of Kyle Schneider. Act I. Fum, Fum, Fum. Arr: Alice Parker and...
kdll.org
Students are returning to local schools after pandemic, though numbers reflect little growth long-term
Student enrollment in the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding somewhat steady while the borough’s population grows. That’s according to the latest student counts and enrollment projections for the district — which point toward a bigger trend of outmigration and workforce shortages statewide. Enrollment numbers impact...
kmxt.org
Midday Report December 22, 2022
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Beaches in Clam Gulch and Ninilchik will be closed to clammers for the ninth year in a row next summer. Bethel resident Becky Trimble is poised to become a permanent resident of the United States. And Metlakatla’s tribal government is asking residents to conserve power after a diesel generator failed.
kdll.org
East side beaches will be closed to clamming, again
Beaches in Clam Gulch and Ninilchik, once known for their abundance of clams, will be closed to clammers for the ninth year in a row next summer. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced the closure this week in response to continually low numbers on the east side of Cook Inlet. The clam population there crashed about a decade ago and has been slow to bounce back. In the meantime, clammers and sportfish charters have been taking their shovels over to the west side of the inlet, where the population is healthier.
radiokenai.com
Strong Winds Cause Power Outages On Central Peninsula
Homer Electric Association is responding to close to 30 power outages effecting over 1,900 members in the Soldotna, Kenai, Sterling, Kasilof and Nikiski areas, due to strong winds. HEA Linemen report that there are places where trees are falling into the line, as fast as they are cutting them off...
kdll.org
Highway crashes claim three lives Wednesday
Three people were killed and three more were injured in two separate highway car accidents in Clam Gulch and Portage Wednesday. Alaska State Troopers said they were notified of the crash in Clam Gulch, near mile post 119.5 of the Sterling Highway, just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. They said 40-year-old Brandon Ihde, of Kenai, was traveling southbound when his van crossed the center-line and hit a pickup truck head-on. Ihde and the driver of the truck, 61-year-old Ane Mane, of Homer, were both declared dead at the scene.
kinyradio.com
Car collides into front of building in Soldotna
Soldotna, Alaska (KINY) - On Saturday, Alaska State Troopers were notified that a passenger car had driven into a private business. The investigation determined that the car had collided into the front of the business Outlaw Paint and Body, at 6:25 p.m. It caused a large amount of damage before...
