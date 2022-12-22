ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newslj.com

Wyoming breaks low temperature records

CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie

Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Strong Winds, Bitter Cold Temperatures to Stay Through Christmas

CHEYENNE — It looks like we’re not going to get much of a break from the subzero temperatures and strong winds over the weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation forecasts dangerous wind chills, strong, gusty winds and blowing snow through midday Friday and lasting through Saturday morning. Poor...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming

According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
WYOMING STATE
The Weather Channel

Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming

Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy