Another Round Of Snow May Hit Southeast Wyoming This Week
Forecasters with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says another round of winter weather may hit the area on Wednesday and Thursday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7AM 12/26 – Here's a look at the expected weather through the end of 2022! The main...
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Cheyenne Records -26 Temp, -51 Wind Chill, -24 Temp In Laramie
Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. says Cheyenne recorded an overnight low of -26 degrees and a wind chill of -51. Laramie was not much warmer with a low of -24 and a wind chill -48. But as Day told Townsquare Media this morning: " could be worse -42 in Casper this morning," That's an all-time low for Casper.
Cheyenne is So Cold, Even ‘The Weather Channel’ is Worried for Us
The sun may have risen over the capital city, but today's temperature won't. Winter storm Elliott swept over the city, blasting the entire state with snow and ice. Over the course of 24 hours, our city went from a brisk 40 degrees Fahrenheit to -22 degrees, not including windchill. Cheyenne...
Temperature in Wyoming drops 40 degrees in a half hour as wind chills freeze US, break records
Temperatures in parts of Wyoming and Colorado saw record-breaking drops in less than an hour as an Arctic chill grips large swathes of the U.S. ahead of Christmas.
sweetwaternow.com
Strong Winds, Bitter Cold Temperatures to Stay Through Christmas
CHEYENNE — It looks like we’re not going to get much of a break from the subzero temperatures and strong winds over the weekend. The Wyoming Department of Transportation forecasts dangerous wind chills, strong, gusty winds and blowing snow through midday Friday and lasting through Saturday morning. Poor...
Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming
According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
capcity.news
Morning windchill dips to minus 47 as bitterly cold air settles over southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Windchills this morning dipped to minus 47 degrees as the actual temperature hit minus 23 at the Cheyenne airport, according to the National Weather Service. That bitter cold, part of a system blanketing the Plains, will remain in place today and tonight before easing and making...
The Weather Channel
Arctic Outbreak Smashes Record Temperature Drops In Denver, Cheyenne, Wyoming
Rapid temperature drops occurred along the Front Range of the Rockies Wednesday. Some of these set temperature change records. The Plains states are notorious for the most incredible temperature swings in history. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
BREAKING: Structure Fire on E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Department is currently assisting the Laramie County Fire District #1 with a residential structure fire on the 800 block of Mitchell Ct. near E. Allison Rd. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. According to the Sheriff's Department, E Allison Rd is closed from the 300 blocks to S Ave...
capcity.news
Dangerously cold windchills stay another day, but warmth is on the way
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’ll be a warm Christmas for Cheyenne, at least in comparison to the past week, but first the chill will remain in the air today. A Windchill Warning remains in effect today through 11 a.m. for Cheyenne as windchills may dip as low as minus 25 this morning. Winds will continue to be a challenge for drivers as gusts reach 55–65 mph along Interstate 80. A High Wind Watch has been issued for the interstate between Laramie and Cheyenne.
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Cheyenne NWS: The Most Extreme Wind Chills You May Ever See
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service wants people to know how dangerous the wind chills expected to arrive in southeast Wyoming really are.
Temperatures Of -32, Wind Chills of – 60 Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about temperatures that could plunge as low as -32 degrees and wind chills that could hit -60 by the middle of this week. That's according to the the agency' s website. The weather service posted the following early this morning:
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
National Weather Service: Cheyenne Wind Chill Could Break Record
While record keeping for wind chills is not as meticulous as it is for high and low temperatures, officials with the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service say an approaching cold front may approach or smash the known wind chill records. Those records date back to 1947,. According to...
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
Cheyenne NWS Warns Of Brutal Cold, Dangerous Wind Chills, Strong Winds
As southeast Wyoming braces for exceptionally cold weather and wind chills that could reach -70, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering updated information on the threat posed by the arctic blast of cold air. The agency posted this on its website:. The added the following information...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Are You Legally Required to Shovel Your Sidewalks in Cheyenne?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...in the weather forecast for Cheyenne. Frigid temps are on the way - by Thursday, we could see temps below -50 degrees Fahrenheit (you can find the current forecast for the week here). On top of that, the forecast calls for a chance of snow!
