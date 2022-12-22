ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas: Eric Musselman provides injury update on Nick Smith Jr.

By Cody Taylor
Arkansas Razorbacks freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. will be sidelined indefinitely because of right knee management, the program announced on Wednesday.

Smith missed the first six games of the season due to the injury. He eventually debuted with the team on Nov. 28, logging just six minutes. He averaged 16 points, 2.3 assists and two rebounds over the next five games before sitting on Wednesday.

He last played on Saturday in a win over Bradley.

Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman said the program wants Smith to get as healthy as possible before returning to the court, but he offered few details on the extent of the injury.

“He is out indefinitely and that’s what it is,” Musselman said Wednesday after defeating UNC Asheville. “He is out indefinitely, and he is going to continue to rehab as best as he can.”

Smith, the No. 3 player in the class of 2022, was the highest-ranked prospect to commit to Arkansas since Al Jefferson in 2004. He averaged 26.5 points, eight rebounds and 7.3 assists last season as a senior at Little Rock High School and competed with USA Basketball in the Nike Hoop Summit and Jordan Brand Classic, in which he earned co-MVP honors.

The 6-foot-5 guard is considered the top prospect in college basketball this season and a potential top-five pick in the NBA draft next year. He has elite athleticism and arrived in Fayetteville highly touted for his ability as a scorer and passer.

Arkansas is ranked eighth in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll with an 11-1 record. The team will begin conference play Dec. 28 on the road against LSU.

