White Christmas Part 2 – Southern Indiana Prepares for More Snow
If you were dreaming of a White Christmas, congratulations on having your dreams come true. What if I told you that Christmas and the snow are here for part two?. The temperatures stayed cold enough to keep the very frozen snow around for Christmas. The brutal wind chills are warming up a bit, but we have more snow in our forecast.
Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky
Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
Indiana’s Weather Update
Light snow will develop around daybreak tomorrow. Amounts are expected to be light, as the storm system responsible is weakening and is lacking moisture. Nevertheless, amounts up to an inch or two are possible. #INwx https://t.co/cRZatDABvv. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and...
Winter Storm Strands Drivers for 12+ Hours on Kentucky Interstate
Motorists on Interstate 71 in Kentucky were stranded on the highway overnight Thursday as a winter storm walloped the southern state, sending temperatures below zero. Mark Churchman told The New York Times he got trapped in the freezing traffic jam around 10 p.m. while driving back to Louisville after seeing “The Nutcracker” in Cincinnati. “I learned how to sleep in my truck in a fetal position,” said Churchman, a 54-year-old electrician. He said he was stranded on the road for more than 12 hours, while those who tried to circumvent the traffic on the highway's shoulder ended up in snowy ditches. The cold forced Kentucky's state police and guardsmen to pass out blankets to stranded drivers and take some to shelters, the Times reported.
A wintry view from the Storm Tracker
INDIANA (WEHT) – Our crews took the Storm Tracker out for not only a snowy drive, but to survey road conditions. 6:30 A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River Road. 6:00 A 6:00 p.m. look on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. 5:00 A 5:00 p.m. look at Highway 41, going towards […]
Kentucky National Guard patrols interstates as snow, sub-zero temperatures blanket the state
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On one of the coldest days in Kentucky history, the interstates kept national guard members pretty busy. As the winter storm pounded the state with snow, ice, dangerously cold temperatures and high winds, the national guard was deployed after part of Interstate 71 shut down in both directions Friday morning in Gallatin County.
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
City officials in Kentuckiana advise anyone to stay home as road conditions remain hazardous
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With frigid temperatures across the area, the main thing most officials said Friday was to just stay home for the next few days, make some Christmas cookies with the family and snuggle up with your loved ones. "Our drivers are having to be extremely careful and...
More snow for West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio Monday
UPDATE 12/25: The forecast is still on track with snow totals. The main limiting factor for snow totals will be how fast the system moves. As of 11AM 12/25 Snow showers will start to form in the region around 10am, and the heaviest showers will stop around 6pm. There will be another quick burst of […]
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Get the latest road conditions from meteorologist Cody Bailey
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
Christmas Day Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We’ve seen brutally cold conditions to start our holiday weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict that temperatures will be trending upwards as we head into the new year! Still expect to see high and low temperatures well below freezing both for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the WOWK-TV viewing area. While […]
Winter storm wrecks havoc in Indiana
Indiana State Police strongly discourage travelers from making the trek from Illinois to Michigan through Northwest Indiana. There have been several crashes overnight and conditions are icy and there is little visibility.
Snowstorm hits the Tri-State
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The temperatures and the snow have started to fall in parts of the Tri-State. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 2 p.m. until midnight. The Evansville area started getting snow around 4 p.m. There is a Wind Chill Warning covering Thursday night until noon Friday....
First Call For Monday Snowfall
Good evening and Merry Christmas Eve. Our memorable Christmas weekend of weather continue to throw bitterly cold temps and snow showers/squalls at us. While we deal with this, I’m already focusing on another snow maker due in for Monday and early Tuesday. Road conditions are still a mess and...
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Rolling blackouts no longer expected for LG&E and KU, as usage declines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rolling blackouts are no longer expected for customers of LG&E and KU on Christmas Eve. Company spokesman Daniel Lowry tells WDRB that it no longer anticipates service interruptions since power usage is down and temperatures are up slightly. Lowry said there were "brief service" interruptions only...
Propane supplies dwindling as central Indiana braces for winter storm
Local hardware stores are running out of propane tanks as Hoosiers brace for the cold weather.
