Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In California
California is currently in the midst of a mental health crisis. "I’ve worked in emergency departments for over 20 years," said Maria Raven in the San Francisco Chronicle. "For my entire career, I have cared for people with serious mental illnesses. And I’ve never seen a mental health crisis like the one we face today."
Orange County moves to 'high' level of COVID-19 transmission
Orange County has climbed back into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission amid an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
LA Department of Public Health warns beachgoers of bacteria
Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials issued a warning Friday for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations. The warning said that people visiting the beaches should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of:. — Malibu...
NIH Director's Blog
Crisis & Commitment: 150 Years of Service by Los Angeles County Public Hospitals
The Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center will open soon, replacing the county’s current 74-year-old facility with a modern, although smaller, facility. Los Angeles County has provided hospital care to the indigent since 1858, during which time, the operation of public hospitals has shifted from a...
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
‘Dickensian’ Conditions At LA County Jail Amid Shortage Of Psychiatric Staff
The jail’s head doctor said he was facing a roughly 40% vacancy in mental health positions.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
KTLA.com
Los Angeles County COVID-19 rate drops to ‘medium’ level; Orange County now ‘high’
Following several weeks of Los Angeles County having a “high” rate of COVID-19, on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention downgraded the county’s rate to the “medium” threshold. L.A. County saw growing COVID-19 rates in the waning days of November and the early...
theavtimes.com
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX
A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare at Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. There were 85 flight cancellations and 149 flight delays at LAX as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. More than 3,200 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver. A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
PLANetizen
O.C. City To Create Rental Registry to Enforce Rent Control Laws
Santa Ana, the first city in Orange county, California to adopt rent control and eviction protections, is creating a rental registry and Rental Housing Board to enforce the city’s rent control laws and resolve some disputes between landlords and tenants, reports Roxana Kopetman in the OC Register. Rent increases in Santa Ana are capped at 3 percent or 80 percent of inflation for buildings built prior to 1995, according to the article.
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan
PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
Karen Bass Adds LA Community College Chancellor to Transition Team
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team.
No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal
The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County. It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
2urbangirls.com
Woman sues LA Community College District after allegedly being fondled during vaccination appointment
LOS ANGELES – A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The...
Mayor Bass rescinds Garcetti's final executive order to light Hollywood sign
Mayor Karen Bass rescinded former Mayor Eric Garcetti’s final executive directive that would have created a program to illuminate the Hollywood sign, a representative for Bass confirmed today.
KTLA.com
Rain in the forecast for Southern California
Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
Dozens of LAX flights canceled, more than 100 delayed as brutal winter storm cripples travel
Dozens of flights at LAX were canceled ahead of what's expected to be a "once in a generation" winter storm that's likely to impact every airport in every state.
Comments / 0