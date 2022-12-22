ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

HeySoCal

LA Department of Public Health warns beachgoers of bacteria

Los Angeles Department of Public Health officials issued a warning Friday for beachgoers ahead of the holiday weekend due to high bacteria levels at several popular destinations. The warning said that people visiting the beaches should be wary of swimming, surfing or playing in the ocean waters of:. — Malibu...
LOS ANGELES, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX

A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare at Los Angeles International Airport on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season. There were 85 flight cancellations and 149 flight delays at LAX as of 8:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23. More than 3,200 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver. A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

O.C. City To Create Rental Registry to Enforce Rent Control Laws

Santa Ana, the first city in Orange county, California to adopt rent control and eviction protections, is creating a rental registry and Rental Housing Board to enforce the city’s rent control laws and resolve some disputes between landlords and tenants, reports Roxana Kopetman in the OC Register. Rent increases in Santa Ana are capped at 3 percent or 80 percent of inflation for buildings built prior to 1995, according to the article.
SANTA ANA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale opposes LA homeless plan

PALMDALE — Unlike the City of Lancaster, Palmdale’s City Council decided a state of emergency is not required as a bulwark against what they said is the unlikely possibility of the City of Los Angeles sending its unhoused people to the Antelope Valley. They did, however, join their...
PALMDALE, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Rain in the forecast for Southern California

Southern California’s run of spectacular winter weather is about to take a turn for the wet. Starting Tuesday, there is a good chance for rain to drench Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties almost every day for the next two weeks as storm system moves in from the Pacific Northwest.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

