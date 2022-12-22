ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

King of Prussia Mall’s Christmas House Comprises Festive, Cheery Holiday Lights, All Indoors

By Dan Weckerly
 4 days ago

King of Prussia Mall’s new seasonal attraction, the Christmas House, is an indoor array of holiday lights, conveniently (and warmly) set up indoors. Great for a date night, family night out, or even a solo visit, the attraction has ample hours before (and after) Dec. 25. Bob Kelly of FOX 29 Philadelphia recently soaked in its electric vibe.

The attraction comprises several rooms, each depicting a different take on the holiday season, spread across the floor plan of the former JC Penney store.

Michael Dessart, President of Christmas House US (the Long Island firm that creates mall-based seasonal entertainment), described its light tunnel: a passageway that has “tens of thousands of lights [that make it] great for photographs.”

Dessart also showed off a beachy Christmas room.

Its décor includes real sand, beach chairs, and a “sandman” (instead of a snowman). Visitors pining for Christmas in July can bask in its Jersey Shore vibe.

The Nightmare before Christmas room has the film’s main characters, Jack and Sally. And in keeping with the intent to make things interactive, the space has been outfitted with the ability to create a small-scale (but very entertaining) snowstorm.

The Christmas House is open until Jan. 7, 2023, except for Dec. 25 itself.

Tickets are available in half-hour increments, but visitors can linger if they desire.

More on the King of Prussia Christmas House is at FOX 29 Philadelphia.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County, PA
