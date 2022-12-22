Effective: 2022-12-26 04:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-26 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens expected during the overnight and early morning hours. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BALDWIN COUNTY, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO