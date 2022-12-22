Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Comedian Kevin Hart Playing Las Vegas New Year’s Eve On His North American "Reality Check" TourFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in Las VegasBryan DijkhuizenLas Vegas, NV
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Albany Herald
Sixers doing fine without Tyrese Maxey, knock off Knicks
Joel Embiid had 35 points and eight rebounds, James Harden added 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the host New York Knicks 119-112 on Sunday. Georges Niang contributed 16 points and De'Anthony Melton had 15 for the Sixers, who won their eighth in a row without injured guard Tyrese Maxey.
Albany Herald
Mavericks use massive third quarter to down Lakers
Luka Doncic scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks outscored the visiting Los Angeles Lakers by 30 points in the third quarter to take control in a 124-115 Christmas Day win on Sunday. The Lakers held a 54-43 lead at halftime behind...
Washington's iconic 'Hogs' suing Commanders, team owner Dan Snyder
Another week, another lawsuit for Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. This time it comes from one of the most iconic groups in team history. Five members of the "Hogs," sued Snyder and the Commanders for trying to profit off their legacy by "taking that trademark and associated goodwill and brand equity" without paying the men who earned the nickname.
Albany Herald
Late interceptions help Packers beat Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers completed 24 of 38 passes for 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 26-20 comeback win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in Miami Gardens, Fla. Green Bay (7-8) won its third consecutive game and kept its playoff hopes...
Albany Herald
Jack Podlesny Accepts Hula Bowl Invite, What it Means for Georgia
Georgia football placekicker Jack Podlesny has accepted an invite to kick in the 2023 Hula Bowl, which means the 2022 College Football Playoff appearances will likely be Podlesny's final games in a Georgia uniform. Certainly, Podlesny has the option of backing out of the game and electing to return to...
Albany Herald
Mavericks unveil statue of franchise icon Dirk Nowitzki
The Dallas Mavericks unveiled a statue of legendary forward Dirk Nowitzki prior to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The statue outside American Airlines Center is nearly 24 feet tall and is a sculpture of Nowitzki's famed one-legged fadeaway jumper.
Albany Herald
49ers topple Commanders, extend win streak to eight
Brock Purdy hooked up with George Kittle for two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 37-20 victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday afternoon at Santa Clara, Calif. NFL sack leader Nick Bosa had two more to raise his season...
Albany Herald
Report: Torn ACL/MCL for Bengals RT La'el Collins
Cincinnati Bengals right tackle La'el Colins will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Sunday. Collins, 29, was injured late in the first quarter of Saturday's 22-18 win at New England. He was able to walk off the field but was later carted to the locker room.
Albany Herald
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown help Celtics dismantle Bucks
Jayson Tatum posted his fifth straight 30-point game, leading the Boston Celtics with 41 en route to a 139-118 Christmas Day win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Tatum and Jaylen Brown (29 points) combined for 70 points in a game for the eighth time in their careers....
Comments / 0