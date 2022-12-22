Read full article on original website
cityofsafford.us
Holiday Trash Schedule
City of Safford offices will be CLOSED MONDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2022 in observance of CHRISTMAS DAY. Monday’s residential trash will be collected on Tuesday, December 27. Tuesday’s residential trash will be collected on Wednesday, December 28. Trash routes on other days will not be affected. Commercial collection schedules may vary.
gilavalleycentral.net
Rehab facility gets a no vote when developer is a no show
SAFFORD — A proposed alcohol rehabilitation facility was denied by the City of Safford, not because of a lack of need but because of the apparent disappearance of the developer. At its most recent meeting, the Safford City Council voted unanimously to reject the application for a condition use...
