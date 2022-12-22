Read full article on original website
Warming centers set up for those without power
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve. A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue. The centers offer heat,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Strong winds, frigid temps make for icy road conditions
PALMER TWP., Pa. – It's hard to believe temperatures were just in the 50s Thursday night. They dropped all day Friday, into the single digits, as strong winds caused power outages and dangerous road conditions. "Oh my God, it's really, really cold," said Michelle Goodman, heading from Easton to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas Day to be one of the coldest in decades; temperatures modify next week
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very cold for Christmas Eve. Wind chills dip below zero again. Low: 10. SUNDAY CHRISTMAS DAY: A mix of sun and clouds; still quite cold and breezy at times although a little less harsh compared to Saturday. High: 23. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cold. Low:...
Lehigh Valley weather: Christmas Eve sets records. Christmas Day won’t.
By the standard of average temperature, Christmas Eve 2022 was the coldest Dec. 24 on record in the Lehigh Valley. The previous record low average temperature in the past 100 years for the date around here was 9.5 degrees in 1983. Saturday’s average temperature at Lehigh Valley International Airport was 8 degrees, the National Weather Service reports.
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Water main break in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews worked to fix a broken six-inch main on John Avenue Sunday night in Scranton. Pennsylvanian American Water says the break affects homes and businesses along the 1800 block of Ash Street and the 1000 block of John Avenue. Around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the water...
Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
WFMZ-TV Online
PennDOT officials concerned about potential for 'flash freeze'
READING, Pa. - Tonight, PennDOT crews are on the move, treating the roads to try to prevent them from getting icy. There are concerns the rapid drop in temperatures could lead to a "flash freeze." The potential for ice comes on a day AAA expects to be one of the...
sauconsource.com
Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures
Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
Lehigh Valley weather: Flash freeze to slam into late morning rain and ‘everything ices’ (UPDATE)
UPDATE2: The temperature dropped from 42 to 33 degrees between 10:51 and 11:51 a.m. Friday at Lehigh Valley International Airport, the National Weather Service showed. Snow was seen as far east as Greenwich Township, New Jersey. It was snowing heavily and windy at 12:15 p.m. in Easton. UPDATE: A winter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun
PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
Power outages persist in Lehigh Valley, northwest New Jersey (UPDATE)
MIDAFTERNOON UPDATE: Just after 3 p.m., PPL Electric Utilities had no more outages in Lehigh County, but 41 PPL customers — including 30 in Plainfield Township — didn’t have power in Northampton County, outage site figures show. Met-Ed was down to 226 customers without electricity in Northampton...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace
LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
Hazle Township house burns for hours
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday. The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area. Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
