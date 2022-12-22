ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newswatch 16

Warming centers set up for those without power

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — With the extreme cold in our area, PPL Electric Utilities has set up warming centers in several counties for customers who might lose power on Christmas Eve. A warming center in Scranton is set up at the Hilton on Adams Avenue. The centers offer heat,...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Strong winds, frigid temps make for icy road conditions

PALMER TWP., Pa. – It's hard to believe temperatures were just in the 50s Thursday night. They dropped all day Friday, into the single digits, as strong winds caused power outages and dangerous road conditions. "Oh my God, it's really, really cold," said Michelle Goodman, heading from Easton to...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews worked to fix a broken six-inch main on John Avenue Sunday night in Scranton. Pennsylvanian American Water says the break affects homes and businesses along the 1800 block of Ash Street and the 1000 block of John Avenue. Around 6:45 a.m. on Monday, the water...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Plummeting temperatures cause Code Blue activation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The single digits, combine that with the wind, and it’s a dangerous mixture. A Code Blue is in effect in both Wilkes-Barre and Scranton. Code Blues are initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Winter weather hits Schuylkill County hard

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The roads throughout Schuylkill County were covered in snow, but that did not keep all drivers off the roads. The wintry mix brought customers in and out of Hadesty's Hardware in Pottsville to get the essentials. "A lot of customers are coming in getting ice melt,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Deteriorating Weather Conditions Prompt School, Business Closures

Rapidly deteriorating weather conditions that included a one-hour temperature drop of nearly 10 degrees and accumulating snow in places prompted some area schools and businesses to close early Friday. Although the temperature was in the mid 50s early Friday morning, by noon it had fallen to near freezing, and rain...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Longswamp Township house fire started near fireplace

LONGSWAMP TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Christmas Day fire has destroyed a home and displaced a family in Longswamp Township, Berks County. Authorities say when they got to 20 Clearview Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday night, fire was venting from the roof and extending from the first floor all the way to the attic of the home.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys trucking garage in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a trucking garage in Luzerne County Saturday night. Flames broke out at the place along North Lehigh Gorge Drive in Foster Township around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews from Luzerne, Carbon and Monroe counties assisted in putting out the extensive flames during...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Hazle Township house burns for hours

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire. Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township. The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday. It took hours to get this fire under control. No injuries...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Emergency Services is urging residents to stay indoors through the afternoon and evening Friday. The freezing temperatures, high winds and icy conditions are already causing power outages and dangerous driving conditions across the area. Officials anticipate weather conditions to rapidly deteriorate throughout...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy