ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Chiefs eyeing No. 1 seed in AFC playoffs

At the beginning of training camp, every NFL team outlines their goals for the season. The first objective is to win 10 or more games. The second, win the division. Entering week 16, the Chiefs are two-for-two. But just because Kansas City locked up home field for a playoff game, doesn’t mean Andy Reid’s letting […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

How the Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the weekend

The Kansas City Chiefs gave the internet the best NFL moment of the week and it had nothing to do with anything that happened on the field. After the Chiefs’ 24-10 win against the Seattle Seahawks, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the team presented Kansas City head coach Andy Reid with a gift.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Sean Payton’s Staff Expected To Include DC Vic Fangio

There has been speculation that Payton will once again be an NFL head coach despite his current position as an NFL analyst with FOX and Schefter reports that there could be anywhere from five to seven open positions for new head coaches in the coming months. Payton, 58, began his...

Comments / 0

Community Policy