49ers' John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: "We've got bigger things in our sights"

Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return
Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows
49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral
A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald
The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL suspends Jets' coach and former Cowboys WR Miles Austin for violating league's gambling policy
New York Jets wide receivers coach and former Dallas Cowboy, Miles Austin, wasn't on the sidelines during Thursday night's 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now we know why. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league has suspended Austin for at least a year for violating the NFL's...
Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Patrick Mahomes stretches for Chiefs TD that fans think may have wrapped up MVP award
This was an incredible touchdown run by the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Baker Mayfield Discusses What’s He’s Learned From Sean McVay
With only three games left in the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to see what players might stick around beyond this year. Injuries ravaged the roster on both sides of the football, particularly on the offense as they’ve seen multiple key pieces like Matthew Stafford have their seasons cut short. Without Stafford available and uneven play from the backup tandem of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, the Rams decided to claim Baker Mayfield off waivers.
Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony
The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
Rams QB Baker Mayfield Posts Brilliant Start on Christmas Day, Best He's Looked Since 2020 with Cleveland
Oh, how a year can change a lot of things. Last season on Christmas Day, then Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw four interceptions against the Green Bay Packers. This Christmas, Mayfield is with his third team and put together his best game since the 2020 season with Cleveland. Against...
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII
Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
Chiefs give Andy Reid the perfect Christmas gift
What do you get for a coach who has a Super Bowl ring and just about everything else the NFL can provide?. The Kansas City Chiefs made a special delivery to coach Andy Reid after they defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Travis Kelce delivered the present, which was in...
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year
The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
49ers’ dominant defense gets even stronger with key injury update
The San Francisco 49ers received a major boost to their already impressive defense. San Francisco officially activated DT Javon Kinlaw from the IR to the 53-man roster, per Field Yates. The 49ers have done a tremendous job of overcoming an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. Most teams would not be in the...
Report: Sean Payton Has Already Picked Out His DC For When He Returns To Coaching
The worst kept secret in the NFL is that Sean Payton wants to return to coaching again one day. Payton stepped down as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints last year. However, he's made it clear on multiple occasions that he wants to coach again. If the latest report on Payton is ...
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots’ comeback falls short vs. Bengals
FOXBOROUGH – Following another loss that came down to the wire, Bill Belichick was not particularly talkative as the New England Patriots were unable to fulfill their attempt at a Christmas miracle comeback. Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball deep in Bengals territory with less than a minute remaining and...
