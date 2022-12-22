ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

49ers' John Lynch on Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw Pro Bowl snubs: "We've got bigger things in our sights"

By This article first appeared on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
TAMPA, FL
49erswebzone

49ers TE George Kittle not sorry for ‘stealing’ touchdown from WR Ray-Ray McCloud as his chemistry with QB Brock Purdy grows

49ers tight end George Kittle left a football version of a lump of coal in one of his teammate's stockings on Saturday, and he doesn't seem the least bit sorry he did it. Kittle caught two touchdown passes in the 49ers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders on Saturday, but the first one wasn't supposed to go to him at all. It was intended for wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, but Kittle swooped in and took it, giving him a 34-yard touchdown that put the 49ers up 14-7 over the Commanders early in the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Erin Andrews Is Going Viral

A sideline video of FOX reporter Erin Andrews went viral during Saturday afternoon's game. Andrews was part of the broadcasting team for the Cowboys vs. Eagles game. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 40-34, at home on Saturday. During the game, a video of Andrews knocking down one of Gardner Minshew's passing attempts...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders on women running game on NFL players: 'I might be $15M richer' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders discuss women running game on athletes. Deion reveals he brought social media personality Brittany Renner to Jackson State to give the team insight. Deion spoke highly of Renner saying: “She’s a real woman and was straight forward…If I had this information when I was younger, I might be $15M dollars richer.”
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Discusses What’s He’s Learned From Sean McVay

With only three games left in the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Rams are looking to see what players might stick around beyond this year. Injuries ravaged the roster on both sides of the football, particularly on the offense as they’ve seen multiple key pieces like Matthew Stafford have their seasons cut short. Without Stafford available and uneven play from the backup tandem of John Wolford and Bryce Perkins, the Rams decided to claim Baker Mayfield off waivers.
Sporting News

Franco Harris halftime tribute: NFL Network flamed for 'total lack of class' after cutting away to commercial during ceremony

The NFL Network is receiving criticism for its coverage — or lack thereof — of Franco Harris' jersey retirement ceremony at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The network had mentioned the ceremony at length in the days and hours leading up to the ceremony, which took place during halftime of Pittsburgh's home game vs. the Raiders. The event took on even greater importance considering it was the 50th anniversary of his legendary "Immaculate Reception" and occurred just days following his death at the age of 72. NFLN even produced the 'Franco Harris: A Football Life' TV special ahead of the game, halftime tribute.;
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
WISCONSIN STATE
atozsports.com

The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win

The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy