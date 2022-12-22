Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Christmas evening power restoration update
Maine (WABI) - Crews continue to work to restore power after Friday’s storm which at its peak left more than 300-thousand customers without power. As of 9:30pm Sunday, Central Maine Power is reporting 21,383 customers without power. CMP says they restored power to 46-thousand customers in 12 hours on...
capeandislands.org
Power out for over 150,000 customers as wind, rain pummel Maine
More than 150,000 Mainers are without power as a storm pummels the state with high winds that are gusting up to 60 mph on Friday. As of early afternoon, most of the outages are concentrated in Cumberland and York counties. Both Central Maine Power and Versant say they have hundreds...
Flooding in Maine continues, as temperatures plummet
MAINE, USA — The storm on Friday, Dec. 23 brought high winds, rain, snow, and flooding to all parts of the state. Unfortunately, it's not over quite yet. Friday's storm brought a lot of water to Maine, with many areas receiving more than three inches of rain. While there will still be come coastal flooding on Saturday, the main issue is inland flooding.
Power Outages from Winter Storm Elliott Estimated to Take 4-5 Days for Full Restoration [4 a.m. Sunday UPDATE]
Aroostook - 2,959. Restoration efforts are continuing with repairs to distribution centers prioritized, followed by smaller, localized ones. Please see the 6 p.m. Saturday update below regarding how long restoration efforts are expected to take. As Warming Shelters open in our area, we will attempt to post them. You can...
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. UPDATE: Early Christmas morning, Versant Power reported nearly 26,000 of its customers were still without power. Versant Power said Saturday that crews were out...
989wclz.com
Powerful storm slams Maine creating power outages and flooding
Portland saw its fourth-highest ever high tide Friday as Rain and wind impacted Maine creating power outages and flooding. Over 180,000 power outages have been reported across the state. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make major repairs. Central...
WMTW
200,000+ Maine customers waking up without power Saturday morning
Hundreds of thousands of Mainers woke up Saturday morning without power. As of 8:15 a.m., Central Maine Power reported 176,195 customers did not have electricity in the wake of Friday's storm. Versant power reported 57,737 customers without power. Heavy winds, rain and coastal flooding left damage throughout much of the...
foxbangor.com
Storm cleanup and power restoration
STATEWIDE — Friday’s storm may have passed, but the fallout could last for days. Thousands of Mainers are without power in the wake of winter storm Elliott’s impact on Friday. The website for Central Maine Power notes that more than 150,000 of their customers are affected, from...
NECN
Maine Braces for Another Winter Storm
Heavy rain and high winds are expected in Maine as the strong storm impacting much of the Northeast sweeps through the state on Friday. The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a high wind warning for almost all of Maine because of southeast winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour.
observer-me.com
Thousands remain without power as Maine cleans up after wicked winds
The impacts of high winds on Friday carried through to Saturday morning, with thousands of Mainers still without power as storm crews worked to repair lines. According to Versant’s power outage tracker, 57,538 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. on Saturday. Most of those outages were reported...
WMTW
Wicked winds, heavy rain leaves wake of extensive damage across Maine
MAINE — Wicked winds and heavy rains battered the state of Maine as a powerful storm moved through and left behind a wake of damage ahead of Christmas. At the height of the storm, winds were between 60 and 70 mph along the coastline. In South Portland, parts of...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Frigid Air Rushing in After Wind-Whipping Storm
New England has faced hurricane-force wind speeds Friday morning, gusting at 74 mph in southeastern New England. Tens of thousands of residents lost power and heavy rain produced over 2 inches of accumulation in some spots. Numbers keep adding up as the rain keeps pushing north. There was major flooding along Rhode Island's coast, while parts of southeastern Maine were under a flash flood warning.
WPFO
'Grinch' storm could leave Mainers without power for days, CMP says
PORTLAND (WGME)-- A powerful holiday storm is expected to bring high winds, which Central Maine Power believes may lead to a multi-day power restoration effort. CBS13 Meteorologist Christian Bridges says rain will start in southern Maine after midnight going into Friday morning. The worst winds will pick up around 5 a.m. and last through the early afternoon, with gusts reaching up to 65 miles per hour.
