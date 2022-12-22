ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Are You Prepared for the Arctic Blast? What You Should Have in Your Emergency Kits

By Andrea Hinds
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQwSL_0jriKsJz00
Photo from weather.gov

An Arctic blast of dangerous and life-threatening cold will consume much of the Lower 48 over the next few days. Wind chill warnings, watches and advisories currently extend from the Northwest to as far south as the Gulf Coast and east into the Eastern U.S. Middle Tennesseans are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm Thursday evening to 6 am Friday morning with dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero to 25 below zero are predicted.

When inclement weather happens, it’s important to be prepared. One of the best ways to be prepared is to have an emergency kit. You can have emergency kits at home, work and your car.

What You Should Have in Your Emergency Kit

Be prepared for winter weather at home, at work and in your car. Here’s what you should have in your emergency kits, according to the experts at weather.gov:

At Home/Work

Your primary concerns at home or work during a winter storm are loss of heat and power and possible shortage of supplies.

  • Flashlight and extra batteries
  • Battery-powered NOAA Weather Radio and portable radio to receive emergency information
  • Extra food and water such as dried fruit, nuts, granola bars and other food requiring no cooking or refrigeration.
  • Extra prescription medicine
  • Baby items such as diapers and formula
  • First-aid supplies
  • Heating fuel: refuel before you are empty; fuel carriers may not reach you for days after a winter storm
  • Emergency heat source: fireplace, wood stove or space heater properly ventilated to prevent a fire
  • Fire extinguisher, smoke alarm; test smoke alarms monthly to ensure they work properly
  • Extra pet food and warm shelter for pets
  • Review generator safety: Never run a generator in an enclosed space
  • Make sure your carbon monoxide detector is working correctly and that the outside vent is clear of leaves and debris. During or after the storm, make sure it is cleared of snow.
  • Home fires are common each winter when trying to stay warm. Review ways to keep your home and loved ones safe.

In Your Car

Each year, on average, more than 5,000 people are killed and more than 418,000 are injured due to weather-related vehicle crashes, reports weather.gov.

  • Mobile phone, charger, batteries
  • Blankets/sleeping bags
  • Flashlight with extra batteries
  • First-aid kit
  • Knife
  • High-calorie, non-perishable food
  • Extra clothing to keep dry
  • Large empty can to use as emergency toilet, tissues, toilet paper and paper towels
  • Small can and waterproof matches to melt snow for drinking water
  • Sack of sand or cat litter for traction
  • Shovel
  • Windshield scraper and brush
  • Tool kit
  • Tow rope
  • Battery booster cables
  • Water container
  • Candle and matches to provide light and in an emergency, lifesaving heat.
  • Compass and road maps, don’t depend on mobile devices with limited battery life

Comments / 0

Davidson County Source

Rolling Power Outages Due to Extreme Cold

When it registers zero degrees outside and suddenly the power goes out, it can be heart stopping. The temperature can drop several degrees in a short time, even in homes with some of the best insulation. While there are those who may be prepared with propane heaters to take the chill off, many do not have the luxury. Tennessee Valley Authority and local electric companies, like Middle Tennessee Electric, are working hard to keep the power coming, but to take the strain off of the power grid, much of Friday it meant rolling power outages. They ceased late Friday afternoon.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Dangerous Cold To Hang Around Into Christmas

A wind chill advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of West Tennessee and will last until at least 10 am Saturday. Dangerous temperatures and wind chills will continue into Christmas Eve. Frostbite could occur in about 30 minutes or less. We only reached a high...
DYER COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Local, state officials warn area residents of inclement weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Multiple agencies and organizations are preparing for the worst tonight in the Tennessee Valley, as inclement weather “not seen in decades” is on the way. Everyone from Mayor Wamp’s Office to UTC, EPB and the Hamilton County Highway Department is either advising...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Maury County Source

WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?. Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Powerful winter storm leaves hundreds in the dark

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A arctic cold front roared into the mountains early Friday morning bringing high winds, snow, and cold temperatures and knocking out power to hundreds of people. Here is a list of outages as of noon on Friday:. Kentucky Power:. Floyd: 71. Johnson: 36. Knott: 34. Lawrence:...
KENTUCKY STATE
WJHL

TEMA issues State of Emergency amid arctic blast

Editor’s Note: This story has been update to reflect new information NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has activated a “Level 3 State of Emergency” for Tennessee. According to the TEMA website, the current activation status is listed as a State of Emergency. The activation is a result of the TVA […]
TENNESSEE STATE
whvoradio.com

Weather Service Gives Update Ahead Of Thursday Weather Event

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday afternoon to midnight and a wind chill warning from Thursday night at 6 to noon Friday. Chris Noles, the lead forecaster at the Paducah weather office, said temperatures Thursday could begin in the mid-40s and drop to zero by midnight.
KENTUCKY STATE
desotocountynews.com

Power outages reported with cold weather

Entergy Mississippi has reported scattered power outages totaling 66 customers as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Here’s a screenshot of the Entergy power outage map from its website as of 10 a.m. Friday. You can view the latest updated power outage information at the Entergy Mississippi website. At 11:45...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
