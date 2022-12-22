Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless & Hugs Daughter Grace, 12, While Swimming In Barbados: Photos

Image Credit: @246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID

There’s no better way to beat the winter cold than take a tropical vacation for the holidays! Mark Wahlberg had an amazing day with his kids with a beautiful beach day in Barbados on Wednesday, December 21. The actor, 51, gave his daughter Grace, 12, a big hug as they went for a swim while one of his sons appeared to stand in the water nearby.

Mark goes to give Grace a hug during their swim. (@246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID)

Mark was shirtless and showed off his abs as he enjoyed the beach day. He wore a light blue bathing suit with a simple design on it. He also rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses during the outing. He accessorized with a watch and some bracelets on the other arm. Mark and Grace appeared to be having a laugh as he went to hug her in the water.

It seemed like Mark and his family were taking the tropical vacation for the holidays. His wife Rhea Durham, 44, shared an Instagram photo of her shoes and a suitcase, seemingly on a private jet with a caption referring to going away. Grace is the youngest of Mark and Rhea’s four children. They also have an older daughter Ella, 19, and sons Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14. The family clearly enjoys Barbados a lot, because they spent time there last January too.

Mark looked great as he went shirtless on the beach. (@246PapsTEAM / BACKGRID)

Going shirtless, Mark looked totally shredded, and he often shows off his toned physique on his Instagram. The Boogie Nights star has joked that his wife isn’t a fan of how often he opts to forgo his shirt in a January message about his line of nutrition products. “Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt,” he quipped in a video. Even though Rhea may not be crazy about how much Mark decides to take his shirt off, it certainly hasn’t stopped him from showing off his chiseled abs. He certainly isn’t shy, whether he’s demonstrating that a gift he gave Tom Holland was a muscle massager, sipping tequila, or just flexing.