California State

iheart.com

At Least 17 Dead In Relation To Nationwide Winter Storm

At least 17 people have died in relation to an ongoing historic winter storm that continues to affect the eastern two-thirds of the United States, NBC News reports. The weather-related deaths were reported in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio. Blizzards and an arctic blast are expected...
WISCONSIN STATE
iheart.com

Death Toll Rises To 55 As Americans Dig Out From Massive Winter Storm

The death toll from the massive winter storm that blanketed a large swath of the country has risen to at least 55 and is expected to grow in the coming days. Upstate New York took the brunt of the storm, which dumped nearly four feet of lake-effect snow in some areas. New York Governor Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm is the "most devastating storm in Buffalo's long, storied history."
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of migrants were dropped off at bus stops in San Diego County. About 250 migrants were released from Border Patrol custody Friday and taken to transit centers in Otay Mesa, El Cajon, and Oceanside. Lemon Grove City Councilmember Liana LeBaron was among those who helped the migrants make phone calls to get them connected to family members and to get them on their way.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

