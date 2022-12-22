Read full article on original website
Related
Western New York death toll rises to 27 from cold and storm chaos
The pre-Christmas blizzard is now blamed for at least 49 deaths nationwide, with rescue and recovery efforts continuing as some areas see more snow.
iheart.com
At Least 17 Dead In Relation To Nationwide Winter Storm
At least 17 people have died in relation to an ongoing historic winter storm that continues to affect the eastern two-thirds of the United States, NBC News reports. The weather-related deaths were reported in Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska and Ohio. Blizzards and an arctic blast are expected...
iheart.com
More Than 3,000 Flights Canceled, 12,000 Flights Delayed On Christmas Day
More than 3,000 flights were canceled and about 12,000 were delayed on Christmas Day, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.com. A total of 3,423 were canceled on Sunday (December 25), which includes 1,811 that were within, into or out of the United States as of 3:15 p.m. ET. A...
iheart.com
Death Toll Rises To 55 As Americans Dig Out From Massive Winter Storm
The death toll from the massive winter storm that blanketed a large swath of the country has risen to at least 55 and is expected to grow in the coming days. Upstate New York took the brunt of the storm, which dumped nearly four feet of lake-effect snow in some areas. New York Governor Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm is the "most devastating storm in Buffalo's long, storied history."
iheart.com
Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops
SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of migrants were dropped off at bus stops in San Diego County. About 250 migrants were released from Border Patrol custody Friday and taken to transit centers in Otay Mesa, El Cajon, and Oceanside. Lemon Grove City Councilmember Liana LeBaron was among those who helped the migrants make phone calls to get them connected to family members and to get them on their way.
Comments / 0