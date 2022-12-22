The death toll from the massive winter storm that blanketed a large swath of the country has risen to at least 55 and is expected to grow in the coming days. Upstate New York took the brunt of the storm, which dumped nearly four feet of lake-effect snow in some areas. New York Governor Kathy Hochul told CNN the storm is the "most devastating storm in Buffalo's long, storied history."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO