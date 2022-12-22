Dad doesn’t force kids to be quiet when pregnant wife has a headache: ‘It’s the children’s home’

Read full article on original website
One MercilessMing
2d ago
Put mama in her room. Darken the room. Give her a bedside bell to call if she needs one. Then, CLOSE HER DOOR. Let the children play anywhere but outside mama's room. Really, are people really this clueless??
Reply(1)
13
CrpsSurvivor
2d ago
I suffer from migraines and I have 3 children. My s/o knows when mine are that bad and nothing helps but to sleep! Any noice bangs makes my head worse, so he keeps the kids quiet. He had them paint do crafts whatever. The children are old enough to understand she has a headache and to lower their voices. I’m sure they aren’t that loud in school. If you don’t suffer from headaches or migraines on a regular you don’t understand fully
Reply
4
Colleen Fahey Reich
3d ago
It’s not forcing them to be quiet, it’s interacting with them and leading quiet play
Reply
11
