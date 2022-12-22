ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dad doesn’t force kids to be quiet when pregnant wife has a headache: ‘It’s the children’s home’

By Emerald Pellot
intheknow.com
 4 days ago
One MercilessMing
2d ago

Put mama in her room. Darken the room. Give her a bedside bell to call if she needs one. Then, CLOSE HER DOOR. Let the children play anywhere but outside mama's room. Really, are people really this clueless??

CrpsSurvivor
2d ago

I suffer from migraines and I have 3 children. My s/o knows when mine are that bad and nothing helps but to sleep! Any noice bangs makes my head worse, so he keeps the kids quiet. He had them paint do crafts whatever. The children are old enough to understand she has a headache and to lower their voices. I’m sure they aren’t that loud in school. If you don’t suffer from headaches or migraines on a regular you don’t understand fully

Colleen Fahey Reich
3d ago

It’s not forcing them to be quiet, it’s interacting with them and leading quiet play

Related
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Shine My Crown

9-Month Pregnant Woman and Unborn Child Found in ‘Advanced Stages’ of Decomposition in Maryland Home

The tragic murder of a pregnant woman and her unborn child in their home has shaken a Maryland community and has left the family “heartbroken.”. Before 26-year-old Denise Middleton and her child were killed, the suspect, Torrey Moore, was formally charged with killing 61-year-old Ayelew Wondimu, who was an employee at a local gas station. After he killed Wondimu, he was “ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation” at his last bond hearing, according to a FOX 5 report.
MARYLAND STATE
Lefty Graves

Father tells his 20-year-old daughter to step up to the plate and follow his rules or move out

Young Adult WomanPhoto byChristopher CampbellonUnsplash. As parents, when does our obligation to raise our children and provide for them end? For most parents, the answer will be when they graduate high school or reach about 18 years of age. At this point in time, most teens and young adults are fairly well prepared to navigate the world around them. However, some parents tend to shelter their children and don’t give them all of the necessary tools to navigate and support themselves in the real world.
Ricky

The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman

When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.
New York Post

I told my boyfriend not to bring his kids to my family’s Christmas dinner

A woman has posted about how she asked her boyfriend to kindly not bring his kids to Christmas dinner, and yes, it’s as awkward and cringe-worthy as you imagine. Her justification? Well, she says that she actually has his “best interests” at heart. But you decide for yourselves. The woman titled her Reddit post, ‘AITA for suggesting that my boyfriend lets his kids spend Christmas with their mum?’ She explains how the couple has been dating for 11 months and while he has met her family before, this will be the first Christmas he actually spends with the family.  She adds, “He has two kids (11 and seven)...
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.

