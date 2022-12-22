ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOS ANGELES — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Don DeLillo's 1985 novel “White Noise” has long been said to be “unfilmable." But Noah Baumbach's energetic movie, streaming Friday on Netflix, makes a spirited argument for its adaptation. In Baumbach's “White Noise,” Adam Driver stars as Jack Gladney, a college professor with a teeming suburban family (Greta Gerwig co-stars as his wife, Babette). When an “airborne toxic event” consumes their town and sends residents fleeing, a new fear of death pierces Jack's middle-class existence. In my review, I praised the film's "giddy gloom" and wholehearted embrace of the book’s dizzying, dense intensity. Be sure to stay for the LCD Soundsystem-soundtracked supermarket dance finale.
Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 85. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 81. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 80. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 77. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 65. Actor Renn Woods is 65. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 59. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 54. Singer Tank is 47. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 27.
NEW YORK — The seemingly limitless range of Hong Chau is on display in three films this year, in roles so different that they hardly seem the work of one actor. In Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale,” she plays best friend and nurse to Brendan Fraser's obese shut-in professor, his most regular visitor and assertive caregiver. She desperately, unsentimentally prods him to get healthier, to care about himself.
