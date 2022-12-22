Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
'Avatar' sequel sails to 2nd week atop the box office
LOS ANGELES — “Avatar: The Way of Water" sailed to the top of the box office in its second weekend, bringing in what studios estimate Sunday will be a strong $56 million in North America — a sign that the sequel may stay afloat into the new year and approach the massive expectations that met its release.
New this week: 'White Noise,' 21 Savage and Kennedy Honors
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Don DeLillo's 1985 novel “White Noise” has long been said to be “unfilmable." But Noah Baumbach's energetic movie, streaming Friday on Netflix, makes a spirited argument for its adaptation. In Baumbach's “White Noise,” Adam Driver stars as Jack Gladney, a college professor with a teeming suburban family (Greta Gerwig co-stars as his wife, Babette). When an “airborne toxic event” consumes their town and sends residents fleeing, a new fear of death pierces Jack's middle-class existence. In my review, I praised the film's "giddy gloom" and wholehearted embrace of the book’s dizzying, dense intensity. Be sure to stay for the LCD Soundsystem-soundtracked supermarket dance finale.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 1-7
Jan. 1: Actor Frank Langella is 85. Singer-guitarist Country Joe McDonald of Country Joe and the Fish is 81. Comedian Don Novello (Father Guido Sarducci) is 80. Actor Rick Hurst (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 77. Rapper Grandmaster Flash is 65. Actor Renn Woods is 65. Actor Dedee Pfeiffer (“Cybill”) is 59. Actor Morris Chestnut (“The Brothers,” ″The Best Man”) is 54. Singer Tank is 47. Actor Eden Riegel (“The Young and the Restless”) is 42. Bassist Noah Sierota of Echosmith is 27.
A trio of standout roles reveals Hong Chau's boundless range
NEW YORK — The seemingly limitless range of Hong Chau is on display in three films this year, in roles so different that they hardly seem the work of one actor. In Darren Aronofsky's “The Whale,” she plays best friend and nurse to Brendan Fraser's obese shut-in professor, his most regular visitor and assertive caregiver. She desperately, unsentimentally prods him to get healthier, to care about himself.
The 10 Best Movie Trailers Of 2022, Ranked By Someone Who Gets Paid To Write About Movie Trailers
You might say I'm something of a scientist (read: a person who's seen a lot of movie trailers) myself.
Maxi Jazz, front man for British band Faithless, dead at 65
NEW YORK — Maxi Jazz, a DJ and singer who fronted the eclectic British dance band Faithless known for such hits as “Insomnia” and “We Come 1,” has died. He was 65. Faithless announced his death on social media Saturday, saying he “died peacefully in his sleep last night.”
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
71K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0