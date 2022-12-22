Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Don DeLillo's 1985 novel “White Noise” has long been said to be “unfilmable." But Noah Baumbach's energetic movie, streaming Friday on Netflix, makes a spirited argument for its adaptation. In Baumbach's “White Noise,” Adam Driver stars as Jack Gladney, a college professor with a teeming suburban family (Greta Gerwig co-stars as his wife, Babette). When an “airborne toxic event” consumes their town and sends residents fleeing, a new fear of death pierces Jack's middle-class existence. In my review, I praised the film's "giddy gloom" and wholehearted embrace of the book’s dizzying, dense intensity. Be sure to stay for the LCD Soundsystem-soundtracked supermarket dance finale.

