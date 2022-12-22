ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 113

Perry Michelle
4d ago

ppl need to mind they own business dam, he wasn't bothering nobody, if he would've left that Amazon driver alone all this would've been avoided if you ask me

Reply(11)
78
Zaidy ?
3d ago

Delivery drivers have had enough with people running up on them, they've seen it go bad for others and some aren't taking any chances 🤬 MYOB !! Leave folks alone 💯

Reply(2)
20
Daniel
3d ago

3 grand bail for shooting someone? Is there a discount if you just choose to stab a person a couple times? Great job Lightfoot and Kim Foxx!

Reply(3)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Victim abducted at gunpoint from Boystown on Christmas Eve is robbed, carjacked, dumped on South Side: Chicago police report

Chicago — A man from out-of-state was abducted at gunpoint in Boystown by two men who robbed and carjacked him before dumping him in Auburn Gresham on Christmas Eve, according to Chicago police. It happened about two months after four men were abducted and robbed in separate incidents in Wrigleyville on one weekend in October.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Woman critical after getting shot through door on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot through her door early Monday morning on the West Side. At around 2:50 a.m., police responded to the 3300 block of West Warren on the report of a person shot. Police said a 30-year-old woman was in her residence when a man knocked...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Victim slashed during robbery at Grand Red Line, Chicago police say

Chicago — A man was cut on the wrist as three offenders robbed him on the Grand Red Line platform on Christmas Eve, Chicago police said. The 43-year-old was approached by three people who struck up a conversation around 3:43 a.m. But the situation turned violent when the group pushed the man down, causing him to hit his head on the wall. The robbers rifled through his pockets, took his property, and left the platform, according to a CPD report.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with car thief at gas station

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a man who stole his car from a service station on the Near West Side overnight, officials said. The officer was outside his Jeep Cherokee at the service station in the 1500 block of West Roosevelt when the offender jumped behind the wheel and drove away around 2:05 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Passenger shot in torso while driving in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - A 30-year-old man was riding passenger in a car when he was shot in Morgan Park. Police say the victim was traveling in a car in the 900 block of West 115 Street around 12:17 p.m. when he was hit by gunfire. The victim was taken to Roseland...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head during argument inside South Side home

CHICAGO - Two men were in an argument inside a home on Chicago's South Side Saturday night when one of the men shot the other in the head. Police say a 32-year-old man was shot at a residence in Longwood Manor located in the 400 block of West 95th Place around 10:42 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Fake ‘city inspector’ is scamming business owners, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a scam artist who poses as a city worker to bilk North Side businesses out of cash. The man seen in these images entered a business in the 6400 block of North Sheridan around 11:15 a.m. on December 13 and claimed to be an inspector who was checking on a gas leak, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man accused of CTA ‘busjacking’ gets 1-year sentence

A Chicago man who prosecutors said forced a CTA bus operator at gunpoint to drive him to an off-route location has received a one-year prison sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors. Maurice Lowry, 28, boarded the eastbound #67 bus around 11 p.m. on December 8, 2021, and asked the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy